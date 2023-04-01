Swiatek powers past Vondrousova to set up Cincinnati semi-final with Gauff

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Cincinnati WTA - Singles
  4. Swiatek powers past Vondrousova to set up Cincinnati semi-final with Gauff
Swiatek powers past Vondrousova to set up Cincinnati semi-final with Gauff
Updated
Swiatek is through to the final four in Cincinnati
Swiatek is through to the final four in Cincinnati
Reuters
Iga Swiatek (22) overcame a tricky opening set before racing to a 7-6(3), 6-1 victory over Czech 10th seed Marketa Vondrousova (24) on Friday in a clash between the last two Grand Slam winners to reach the Cincinnati Open semi-finals.

World number one Swiatek, who raised her game at the key moments, broke the Wimbledon champion five times and saved four of six break points to seal victory in 91 minutes.

"It wasn't easy to adjust to her spin because she's a lefty," French Open champion Swiatek said during her on-court interview.

"She really used that and her experience for sure but I really wanted to be determined and fight for every ball, and in the end this is what worked."

Vondrousova enjoyed an ideal start and dropped only three points on serve by the time she built a 5-3 lead and served for the set twice. But she was denied both times by Swiatek before the Pole ran away with the tiebreaker.

Swiatek found a higher gear in the second where she feasted on Vondrousova's serve and broke three times, including in the final game where she sealed the win with a forehand down the line that the Czech was unable to chase down.

Swiatek - Vondrousova highlights
Flashscore

Swiatek, who is using this event as a tune-up ahead of her title defence at the August 28th-September 10th US Open, credited the adjustments she made in between sets for her ability to make quick work of Vondrousova in the second frame.

"I tried to learn from that first set, and in the second set I knew exactly what to do and I think that's why it was such a good performance," Swiatek said.

Swiatek's post-match comments
Flashscore

Swiatek, who has occupied top spot in the world rankings since April 2022, will next face American seventh seed Coco Gauff, who defeated Italian qualifier Jasmine Paolini 6-3, 6-2.

Gauff - Paolini highlights
Flashscore

Unseeded Czech Karolina Muchova needed just 11 minutes on court to reach the semis as compatriot Marie Bouzkova retired from their match with a right leg strain while trailing 3-0.

Muchova now awaits the winner of the quarter-final clash between Tunisian fifth seed Ons Jabeur and Belarusian second seed Aryna Sabalenka.

Mentions
TennisCincinnati WTA - SinglesSwiatek IgaVondrousova MarketaMuchova KarolinaBouzkova MarieGauff CocoJabeur OnsPaolini JasmineSabalenka Aryna
Related Articles
Iga Swiatek cruises past Danielle Collins, Jessica Pegula survives test
Iga Swiatek reaches Montreal quarters, will stay world number one
Swiatek survives Zheng scare to reach Cincinnati quarter-finals
Show more
Tennis
US Open has no plans to tweak schedule to avoid matches finishing late
Iga Swiatek calls for fans to be more 'thoughtful' after facing 'ridiculous' online abuse
Djokovic eases past Monfils and Alcaraz holds off Paul in Cincinnati, other top seeds fall
Tennis Tracker: Swiatek and Muchova into Cincinnati semis, Alcaraz battles past Purcell
Zverev takes down Medvedev to reach Cincinnati quarter-finals
Injured 2014 champion Marin Cilic and Denis Shapovalov withdraw from US Open
Novak Djokovic missed playing big US events and excited to be back
Novak Djokovic enjoys stress-free win in US return at Cincinnati
Most Read
Football Tracker: Kane opens Bayern account as Friday night action lights up Europe
Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea complete Lavia signing, Liverpool announce Endo
Barcelona set up new home at Olympic Stadium without suspended boss Xavi
Who's missing? Romero a doubt for Tottenham's clash with Man Utd

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |