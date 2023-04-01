Davis Cup: Chris Eubanks replaces injured Taylor Fritz and sails to win

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Davis Cup - World Group ATP - Singles
  4. Davis Cup: Chris Eubanks replaces injured Taylor Fritz and sails to win
Davis Cup: Chris Eubanks replaces injured Taylor Fritz and sails to win
Chris Eubanks in US Open action
Chris Eubanks in US Open action
Reuters
Chris Eubanks (27) replaced injured Taylor Fritz and sailed to a straight-sets victory in Davis Cup qualifying for the United States on Thursday in Vilnius, Lithuania.

Eubanks, ranked No. 32 in the world, had seven aces while producing a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Ukraine's Viacheslav Bielinskyi to help the U.S. take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five competition. It was the Davis Cup debut for the 6-foot-7 Eubanks.

Fritz, the top-ranked American men's player at No. 9, is dealing with a right hip injury.

Eubanks admitted to be antsy prior to the match.

"All day since I found out I was playing I was really nervous," Eubanks said. "Representing your country means a lot more than just playing for yourself. I had a lot of guys I didn't want to let down."

No. 33 Sebastian Korda also prevailed for the U.S. He had 16 aces while outlasting Oleksii Krutykh 6-3, 6-7 (3), 6-4 in the first match between the countries.

The Americans will seek to clinch a spot in the next round on Friday when the doubles duo of Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram faces Ukraine's Illya Beloborodko and Vitaliy Sachko.

This week's 12 winners advance to the 2024 Davis Cup Finals, along with reigning champion Italy, runner-up Australia and wild-card entrants Great Britain and Spain.

This should have been a road competition in Ukraine for the Americans, but matches are being played in Vilnius due to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Mentions
TennisDavis Cup - World Group ATP - SinglesEubanks ChristopherFritz TaylorBielinskyi ViacheslavKorda SebastianKrutykh OleksiiBeloborodko Illya
Related Articles
Organisers relieved as Jannik Sinner avoids late Australian Open show
Novak Djokovic extinguishes Taylor Fritz fire to reach Australian Open semi-final
Sabalenka show set to continue and Djokovic finds his groove ahead of quarter-finals
Show more
Tennis
Tennis Tracker: Rune and Bublik in Montpellier action, Alexandrova faces Potapova in Linz
Tennis Tracker: Ostapenko into Linz quarter-finals, Auger-Aliassime and Rune through
'I'm the same boy I was before': Jannik Sinner keeping his feet on the ground
Dominic Thiem sees 2024 as 'last chance' to climb the rankings
Andy Murray hits back at critics after tennis legacy questioned
Tennis Tracker: Yastremska continues good form after Australian Open, Bublik battles through
Saudi ambassador 'disappointed' over 'Western-centric' criticism of mulled WTA Finals move
Tennis Tracker: Shapovalov finally wins again, Kerber and Gasquet lose
How Sinner became a Grand Slam winner: Payback over Djokovic and parallels with Federer
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Broja completes Fulham loan switch, Spurs close to Bergvall deal
Lionel Messi makes late cameo as Ronaldo-less Al Nassr crush Inter Miami
Manchester United grab dramatic victory at Wolves as Mainoo scores incredible late winner
Goalkeeping woes continue to threaten Japan's Asian Cup hopes

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings