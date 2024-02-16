Reigning champion Medvedev joins Nadal in withdrawing from Qatar Open

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Doha ATP - Singles
  4. Reigning champion Medvedev joins Nadal in withdrawing from Qatar Open
Reigning champion Medvedev joins Nadal in withdrawing from Qatar Open
Medvedev ran himself into the ground on his way to the Australian Open final
Medvedev ran himself into the ground on his way to the Australian Open final
Reuters
Daniil Medvedev (28) said he will not defend his Qatar Open title next week as he has not returned to full fitness after the former world number one pulled out of the ongoing event in Rotterdam citing a foot injury and fatigue.

The Russian has not played since losing to Jannik Sinner in the Australian Open final last month.

"Unfortunately, I am not able to defend my title in Doha this year. I am still not 100% ready to compete," the 2021 US Open champion said on Instagram.

"I am very sorry for the tournament, the fans, and the sponsors of the event who have always treated me so well when I was in Doha. I love playing in Doha and look forward to coming back in the future."

Medvedev beat Andy Murray in last year's final.

Spaniard Rafa Nadal also pulled out of the ATP 250 tournament, which will be held in Doha from February 19-24, as the 22-time Grand Slam champion continues to struggle with injury.

Mentions
TennisMedvedev DaniilDoha ATP - Singles
Related Articles
Rafael Nadal not ready to make his return as he pulls out of Qatar Open
Daniil Medvedev withdraws from Rotterdam due to fatigue and foot issue
'I'm the same boy I was before': Jannik Sinner keeping his feet on the ground
Show more
Tennis
Naomi Osaka and Barbora Krejcikova pull out of Dubai Championships
Tennis Tracker: Rybakina & Swiatek reach Doha final, Dimitrov moves into Rotterdam semis
ATP roundup: Sinner, Alcaraz and Tiafoe all survive tough tests
Simona Halep sues Canadian company over supplement linked to doping suspension
Jannik Sinner battles through but seeds tumble in day of shocks in Rotterdam
Updated
Elena Rybakina and Iga Swiatek power into Qatar Open semi-finals while Naomi Osaka falls
Updated
Editors' Picks: Tiger Woods returns, massive Premier League clash and big tennis weekend
Jenson Brooksby has suspension for missed anti-doping tests reduced to 13 months
Tennis Tracker: Sinner battles past Monfils, Swiatek and Rybakina into Qatar semis
Most Read
Kylian Mbappe to leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season
Jannik Sinner battles through but seeds tumble in day of shocks in Rotterdam
Simona Halep sues Canadian company over supplement linked to doping suspension
Naomi Osaka and Barbora Krejcikova pull out of Dubai Championships

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings