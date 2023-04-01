Daniil Medvedev withdraws from Rotterdam due to fatigue and foot issue

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Rotterdam ATP - Singles
  4. Daniil Medvedev withdraws from Rotterdam due to fatigue and foot issue
Daniil Medvedev withdraws from Rotterdam due to fatigue and foot issue
Daniil Medvedev beat Jannik Sinner in the Rotterdam final last year
Daniil Medvedev beat Jannik Sinner in the Rotterdam final last year
Reuters
Defending champion Daniil Medvedev (27) has pulled out of the Rotterdam Open due to fatigue and a right foot injury, the Russian world number three said.

The Russian, who lost to Italian Jannik Sinner 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 in the Australian Open final last month, spent a Grand Slam record 24 hours and 17 minutes on court at Melbourne Park.

Medvedev beat Sinner in the Rotterdam final last year.

"Unfortunately I have to pull out of Rotterdam," the 2021 U.S. Open champion said in a statement on Monday.

"After an incredibly tough and long run in Australia my body (and especially my right foot) is not recovered enough yet to play come and defend my title.

"I love playing in Rotterdam, have a long history with the event, and look forward to coming back in 2025."

World number four Sinner will be the top seed at the hard-court tournament following Medvedev's withdrawal, with Andrey Rublev, Holger Rune and Hubert Hurkacz among the other top-ranked players participating in the ATP 500 event.

The tournament takes place from February 12-18.

Mentions
TennisRotterdam ATP - SinglesMedvedev Daniil
Related Articles
'I'm the same boy I was before': Jannik Sinner keeping his feet on the ground
How Sabalenka conquered Melbourne: A crying opponent, a perfect record and a goal achieved
Unflappable Jannik Sinner becomes a Grand Slam winner after thriving under pressure
Show more
Tennis
Jessica Pegula parts ways with coach David Witt after five years
Tennis Tracker: Osaka faces Collins in Abu Dhabi, Murray starts against Machac
Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal to headline 'Six Kings Slam' in Saudi Arabia
Naomi Osaka aims to return to top spots this year inspired by daughter Shai
Tennis Tracker: Raducanu seals big win over Bouzkova, Musetti through in Marseille
Tennis Tracker: Ostapenko wins Linz title, Bublik comes back to beat Coric in Montpellier
Tennis Tracker: Ostapenko into Linz final, Rune retires in Montpellier
Davis Cup: Chris Eubanks replaces injured Taylor Fritz and sails to win
Tennis Tracker: Bublik and Rune through in Montpellier, Ostapenko wins in Linz
Most Read
South Korea and Jordan expect to 'suffer' in Asian Cup semi-final
Footballer Dani Alves groped two women before alleged sexual assault, court told
Nigeria's Victor Osimhen star of the show, except in front of goal
Tennis Tracker: Raducanu seals big win over Bouzkova, Musetti through in Marseille

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings