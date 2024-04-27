Tennis Tracker: Sinner and Swiatek soar in Madrid, Nadal facing De Minaur

16:23 CET - Today's main event, the clash between Rafael Nadal (37) and Alex de Minaur (25), is underway.
15:56 CET - Most of the matches in Madrid have been halted for the time being due to rain.
14:36 CET - Two big names have been knocked out on the women's side of the draw, with Victoria Azarenka (34) losing 7-6, 6-3 to Sara Sorribes Tormo (27) and Sloane Stephens (31) being beaten 6-1, 6-3 by fifth seed Maria Sakkari (28).
13:59 CET - Well that didn’t take long! Jannik Sinner (22) is through to the third round in Madrid after blasting past Lorenzo Sonego (28) 6-0, 6-3.
13:18 CET - Top seed Jannik Sinner (22) has cruised to take the first set against compatriot Lorenzo Sonego (28). He leads the second-round match in Madrid 6-0. Brutal.
12:50 CET - Upset! Monte Carlo champion and Barcelona runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas (25) - arguably the clay-court player of the season thus far - has been beaten 6-4, 6-4 by world number 118 Thiago Monteiro (29), who has claimed the first top-10 win of his long career.
12:40 CET - Iga Swiatek (22) is looking as imperious as ever on clay. The world number one has just beaten Sorana Cirstea (34) 6-1, 6-1 to move into the round of 16.
10:45 CET - These two-week tournaments can take a while to properly get going, but the Madrid Open very much is today, with the following among the matches on the agenda:
Thiago Monteiro vs Stefanos Tsitsipas - 11:00 CET
Iga Swiatek vs Sorana Cirstea - 11:00 CET
Jannik Sinner vs Lorenzo Sonego - 12:30 CET
Alex de Minaur vs Rafael Nadal - 16:00 CET
Coco Gauff vs Dayana Yastremska - 20:00 CET
09:30 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's Madrid Open action!