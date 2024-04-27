Tennis Tracker: Sinner and Swiatek soar in Madrid, Nadal facing De Minaur

It's a huge day in the world of tennis, one that could mark the start of Rafael Nadal's comeback or the last time he ever plays on home turf, and while he may be the main event, he's only one of many superstars that will be taking to the court.

16:23 CET - Today's main event, the clash between Rafael Nadal (37) and Alex de Minaur (25), is underway.

Follow it here

15:56 CET - Most of the matches in Madrid have been halted for the time being due to rain.

14:36 CET - Two big names have been knocked out on the women's side of the draw, with Victoria Azarenka (34) losing 7-6, 6-3 to Sara Sorribes Tormo (27) and Sloane Stephens (31) being beaten 6-1, 6-3 by fifth seed Maria Sakkari (28).

13:59 CET - Well that didn’t take long! Jannik Sinner (22) is through to the third round in Madrid after blasting past Lorenzo Sonego (28) 6-0, 6-3.

13:18 CET - Top seed Jannik Sinner (22) has cruised to take the first set against compatriot Lorenzo Sonego (28). He leads the second-round match in Madrid 6-0. Brutal. 

12:50 CET - Upset! Monte Carlo champion and Barcelona runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas (25) - arguably the clay-court player of the season thus far - has been beaten 6-4, 6-4 by world number 118 Thiago Monteiro (29), who has claimed the first top-10 win of his long career. 

12:40 CET - Iga Swiatek (22) is looking as imperious as ever on clay. The world number one has just beaten Sorana Cirstea (34) 6-1, 6-1 to move into the round of 16.

10:45 CET - These two-week tournaments can take a while to properly get going, but the Madrid Open very much is today, with the following among the matches on the agenda:

Thiago Monteiro vs Stefanos Tsitsipas - 11:00 CET

Iga Swiatek vs Sorana Cirstea - 11:00 CET

Jannik Sinner vs Lorenzo Sonego - 12:30 CET

Alex de Minaur vs Rafael Nadal - 16:00 CET

Coco Gauff vs Dayana Yastremska - 20:00 CET

09:30 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's Madrid Open action!

