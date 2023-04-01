Madison Keys shocks Coco Gauff to setup Daria Kasatkina final at Eastbourne

Madison Keys reacts during her match against Coco Gauff
Madison Keys reacts during her match against Coco Gauff
AFP
Madison Keys (28) got the better of Coco Gauff (19) 6-3, 6-3 in an all-American clash to reach the final of the Eastbourne International on Friday.

Daria Kasatkina (26) will face Keys in Saturday's final after she beat Camila Giorgi (31) in straight sets 6-2, 7-5 in the other semi-final.

Keys won the title at Eastbourne in 2014 but had not reached the last four of a grass court tournament for seven years prior to this week.

Keys vs Gauff highlights
Flashscore

The world number 25 was dominant in the first set as she twice broke the Gauff serve to take it in 37 minutes.

Gauff struck back at the beginning of the second to take a 2-0 lead but threw that advantage away by serving three consecutive double faults.

Keys then had to overcome a nasty slip in the next game but showed no ill effects as she levelled up her head-to-head with Gauff at 2-2.

"I've had a little bit of a not great year so far, so being able to make a final here where I won my first title is amazing," said Keys.

Coco Gauff reacts after losing a point to Madison Keys in their semi-final
AFP

"I'm very happy that I was able to have a not incredibly complicated match and get the win. I'm really looking forward to the final tomorrow."

Ninth seed Kasatkina also progressed to the final in straight sets.

Giorgi struggled in the windy conditions as the Italian was broken six times in nine service games.

The Italian battled back from 4-1 down in the second set to level at 5-5, but Kasatkina prevailed to reach her second final of the season.

Giorgi vs Kasatkina highlights
Flashscore
