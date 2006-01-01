Novak Djokovic marks England's shootout win on Centre Court

Novak Djokovic marks England's shootout win on Centre Court

Novak Djokovic in action on Saturday
Novak Djokovic in action on SaturdayReuters
Novak Djokovic (37) joined in with England's EURO 2024 penalty shootout victory on Saturday, acting out a kick on Centre Court as Alexei Popyrin (24) put up his hands for a pretend save as the crowed erupted at the news from Germany.

Having lost the first set 6-4, seven-time champion Djokovic was leading 4-1 in the second when fans burst into applause, leaving both players briefly puzzled before they saw the funny side of things.

Moments earlier, Trent Alexander-Arnold had converted the winning spot-kick in the shootout to send England into the last four after Manuel Akanji missed for Switzerland.

"I assumed it was a penalty shootout between England and Switzerland. It felt like for a set and a half the crowd really wanted to understand what the score was in the football match," Djokovic said shortly after sealing a 4-6 6-3 6-4 7-6(3) win.

"Did England win in the end? That's why you guys stayed. Congrats to England.

"I tried to shoot a penalty, I'm left-footed, but Alexei defended it well."

