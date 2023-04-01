Nick Kyrgios takes inspiration from Alexander Zverev for injury comeback

Fiery Australian Nick Kyrgios (28) said he is doing everything he can to get back on court and is taking inspiration from Alexander Zverev (26) in his recovery from serious injury.

Kyrgios, the one-time world number 13, had knee surgery in January and then aborted comeback plans at Wimbledon after tearing a ligament in his wrist.

He is yet to set a date for his return, and told the Tennis Channel "the stars have to align a little bit".

"After last year, I had such a great year, and I'm so hungry to get back out there," he told the broadcaster late Wednesday on the sidelines of the ATP Finals in Turin, where he made his debut in the commentary box.

"So I'm doing everything I can to get back out there. Obviously, you know how injuries are every day, just doing the rehab, doing the gym work."

Kyrgios made his debut in the commentary box during the clash between Zverev and Daniil Medvedev, and he cited the German as inspiration in his battle to regain fitness.

"With Zverev, he's an incredibly hard worker. That's his reputation," he said.

"He ticks all the boxes and, if someone like that can come back from an injury like that, I think that's what I have to draw inspiration from for sure."

Zverev suffered a serious ankle injury in last year's French Open semi-final against Rafael Nadal.

He needed surgery and subsequent complications derailed the rest of his 2022 season, but he has fought back and is once again inside the top 10.

Kyrgios told Australia's Nine Network earlier this month that winning a Grand Slam remained his driving force, having come closest at Wimbledon in 2022 when he lost to Novak Djokovic in the final.

"I want to just be able to say I won one Grand Slam, singles, before I retire," he said, pointing to Wimbledon as his number one target.

"That's the one I want to win and I was really close and I said I've still got that taste in my mouth of unfinished business. So I'm gonna try my best to get back there."