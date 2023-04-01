Medvedev feels Carlos Alcaraz slow down inevitable as pair start ATP Tour finals

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Finals - Turin ATP - Singles
  4. Medvedev feels Carlos Alcaraz slow down inevitable as pair start ATP Tour finals
Medvedev feels Carlos Alcaraz slow down inevitable as pair start ATP Tour finals
Carlos Alcaraz in action in Turin
Carlos Alcaraz in action in Turin
Reuters
undefined When Carlos Alcaraz (20) beat Novak Djokovic (36) to win Wimbledon in July it seemed the Spaniard's stratospheric career trajectory was limitless and he would take a stranglehold on men's tennis.

A few months later, however, 24-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic has re-asserted his authority and Alcaraz is experiencing the first slump of his career.

He bemoaned the fast playing conditions in Turin after a surprise loss to Germany's Alexander Zverev (26) in his opening match at the ATP Finals on Monday.

Daniil Medvedev (27), whose defeat of Alcaraz in the US Open semi-final exposed some cracks in the Spaniard's game, says that a dip was to be expected at some point.

"If you would ask me two or three months ago, for sure (I would be surprised)," the Russian told reporters after his opening victory against compatriot Andrey Rublev (26).

"Now? You know, tennis is a very, very tricky sport. And at this moment, for whatever reason, we feel that Carlos plays just a little bit slower. He does not have the same confidence he had throughout the whole year.

"This can happen to everyone. This even happened to Novak when he was younger. The question is, how fast is he going to recover? Is it going to be in this tournament or next year?"

Alcaraz will face Rublev in Red Group on Wednesday when defeat could end his hopes of reaching the semi-finals.

He is looking to become the youngest ATP Finals champion since Pete Sampras in 1991.

While Alcaraz's recent defeats have raised eyebrows, fellow Spaniard Alex Corretja, an analyst for Eurosport, says those reading too much in to his form are mistaken.

"I think the summer, it was too demanding for him and it was difficult for him to deal with all the expectations and all his motivation maybe to finish number one knowing it was a high expectation," he said.

"But nothing is wrong with Carlitos. Carlitos is great."

Mentions
TennisFinals - Turin ATP - SinglesAlcaraz CarlosMedvedev DaniilDjokovic NovakRublev AndreyZverev Alexander
Related Articles
Zverev battles from set down to beat Alcaraz in ATP Finals opener
Medvedev tops Rublev, Zverev overcomes Alcaraz at ATP Finals
Editors’ Picks: Derbies galore in Europe as ATP World Tour Finals take centre stage
Show more
Tennis
Stefanos Tsitsipas quits with injury against Holger Rune at ATP Finals
Updated
Tennis Tracker: Djokovic and Sinner clash in Turin while Tsitsipas retires against Rune
Emma Raducanu withdraws from Macau exhibition match as recovery continues
Czech doubles powerhouse Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova part ways
Tennis Tracker: Medvedev and Zverev win at ATP Finals, Djokovic cements number one spot
Djokovic beats Rune in ATP Finals thriller to secure top spot in year-end rankings
Canada defeat Italy to win the Billie Jean King Cup for the first time
Most Read
Stefanos Tsitsipas quits with injury against Holger Rune at ATP Finals
Zverev battles from set down to beat Alcaraz in ATP Finals opener
Robert Sanchez says Chelsea are now aiming for top four spot after thrilling City draw
FIFA reschedules Israeli men's and women's national teams' matches to November

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings