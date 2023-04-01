Rampant Casper Ruud stops Alexander Zverev to book French Open final with Djokovic

Casper Ruud punches the air after securing victory against Alexander Zverev
Reuters
A flawless Casper Ruud (24) returned to the French Open final for a second year running by dismantling German 22nd seed Alexander Zverev (26) 6-3 6-4 6-0 in a battle of big-hitters on Friday to set up a showdown with 22-times Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic (36).

Last year's runner-up Ruud swapped early breaks with Zverev before turning up the heat on a warm evening on Court Philippe Chatrier by pounding the German with some vicious, spin-heavy forehands to go up 5-2 en route to claiming the opening set.

Zverev, playing in a third straight Roland Garros semi-final at the scene of his season-ending ankle injury last year, wasted an early opening in the next set and found himself in trouble as fourth seed Ruud snatched another break in the seventh game.

Ruud extended his lead in the match and continued to control the rallies from behind the baseline to frustrate an error-prone Zverev in the next set, before storming into a third Grand Slam final in his last five events going back to Roland Garros 2022.

Check out the game summary with Flashscore.

French Open finalist Casper Ruud hopes Grand Slam dreams gain lift-off
Alexander Zverev feels ready to gun for elusive Grand Slam title after Ruud loss
Novak Djokovic in perfect place after crashing Carlos Alcaraz's party
Carlos Alcaraz blames tension for full-body cramps in Djokovic semi-final defeat
Djokovic downs ailing Alcaraz to book French Open final spot
Swiatek aiming for third title, Muchova out to spoil the party
Haddad Maia takes positives from best Grand Slam run after semi-final loss to Swiatek
Tennis Tracker: Ruud sets up Djokovic final after sweeping aside Zverev at French Open
Iga Swiatek's safety net on clay a big confidence booster ahead of French Open final
Iga Swiatek downs Beatriz Haddad Maia to set up Karolina Muchova clash in French Open final
