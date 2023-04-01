The 2023 women's French Open in numbers: Swiatek fast becoming one of the greats

Opta by StatsPerform

Swiatek is becoming one of the greats

The 2023 women’s French Open was one that will live long in the memory, with records being set, upsets being pulled off and thrilling matches taking place throughout.

Iga Swiatek (22) established herself as the world’s best and as one of the tournament’s all-time greats by winning it for the third time in four years, dropping just one set in the process.

Joining her in the closing stages of the competition were Beatriz Haddad Maia (27) and Karolina Muchova (26), with the former making stunning comeback after stunning comeback and the latter shocking a number of players ranked above her to reach the final.

Here are some of the standout statistics to come from the fortnight in France.

Muchova made some stunning shots Flashscore

- Muchova hit 201 winners at the tournament, more than any other player.

- Muchova is the second player since the WTA rankings were published to win her first five meetings against top-three opponents after Martina Navratilova who won the first seven such meetings.

Gauff remains a prodigy Reuters

- Coco Gauff (19) is the youngest player to reach three consecutive quarterfinals in a single Grand Slam tournament (at the French Open between 2021 and 2023) since Maria Sharapova in Wimbledon between 2004 and 2006.

- Gauff became the first player to secure 15+ main draw wins at the Roland Garros as a teenager since Martina Hingis in 1998.

Haddad Maia is making history for her country Reuters

- Haddad Maia spent 15 hours and 4 minutes on court, more time than any other player in a single women's tournament over the last three seasons.

- Haddad Maia is the second Brazilian female player in the Open Era to reach a Grand Slam semi-final after Maria Bueno at the US Open 1968, and the first Brazilian male or female to reach one since Gustavo Kuerten at Roland Garros in 2001.

- Haddad Maia is the first player in the Open Era to reach the semi-finals at the Roland Garros after having won the Round of 32, Round of 16 and quarter-finals after losing the opening set.

- Her run to the semi-finals made Haddad Maia the first Brazilian woman ever to get into the top 10 of the world rankings.

Swiatek is formidable in France Reuters

- Swiatek is the youngest player to secure four women’s singles Grand Slam titles since Serena Williams (US Open 1999, Roland Garros 2002, Wimbledon 2002 and US Open 2002).

- Swiatek is the youngest player since Monica Seles (1990, 1991 and 1992) to win consecutive titles at Roland Garros.

- Swiatek is just the third female player in the Open Era to win each of their first four Grand Slam finals after Monica Seles and Naomi Osaka (25).

- Swiatek is the first player since Justine Henin (2005, 2006 and 2007) to win consecutive women’s singles titles at Roland Garros.