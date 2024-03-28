Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz set for Dimitrov test for spot in Miami semi-finals

  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Miami ATP - Singles
  4. Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz set for Dimitrov test for spot in Miami semi-finals
Carlos Alcaraz has been in fine form during this tournament
Reuters, Flashscore
It's heading to the business end of the Miami Open as Thursday brings the end to the quarter-finals and the start of the semis. On court early, we will see the likes of Alex Zverev (26) and Elena Rybakina (24) before Carlos Alcaraz (20) is in action during the night session. Follow the action with Flashscore.

23:30 CET - Our focus moves to the ATP side of the draw and a big quarter-final between number one seed Carlos Alcaraz (20), who is playing some sensational tennis in Miami, and 12th seed Grigor Dimitrov (32) whose return to form has reached new heights this week against the world's very best.

This is a quarter-final very much worth staying up for and it starts in just over 30 minutes time! Follow it here.

Alcaraz - Dimitrov head-to-heads
Flashscore

Later, Danielle Collins (30) and Ekaterina Alexandrova (29) would have felt like unlikely finalists at the start of the tournament, but the pair face off from around 01:30 CET for a spot in the showpiece event.

Follow it here.

22:45 CET - It is fair to say this one didn't disappoint! After two and a half hours, Elena Rybakina (24) moves on to the Miami final after a hard fought 6-4, 0-6, 7-6 (7-2) win against Victoria Azarenka (34) in a match of the very highest quality. 

20:18 CET - The second game of the day in Miami is underway with Elena Rybakina (24) taking on Victoria Azarenka (34) for a place in the final.

Follow the game here.

19:58 CET - Fourth seed Alex Zverev (26) continues his serene progression through the draw after an impressive 6-3, 7-5 victory over Hungarian Fabian Marozsan (24).

The German will face either Carlos Alcaraz (20) or Grigor Dimitrov (32) in the last four. 

18:16 CET - Alex Zverev's (26) Miami quarter-final against Hungarian Fabian Marozsan (24) is underway! 

17:00 CET - Welcome to another Tennis Tracker from Miami, where we start the day with German Alex Zverev (26) taking on Hungarian hotshot Fabian Marozsan (24) for a space in the final four.

Marozsan has already beaten three seeds on his way to the quarters, whilst Zverev is yet drop a set in Miami. The pair have never met before, so we are set for a fun encounter.

Follow the contest with Flashscore.

Mentions
TennisTennis TrackerMiami ATP - SinglesMiami WTA - Singles
