Tennis Tracker: Rybakina beats Azarenka in Miami semi-final, Alcaraz on court later

22:45 CET - It is fair to say this one didn't disappoint! After two and a half hours, Elena Rybakina (24) moves on to the Miami final after a hard fought 6-4, 0-6, 7-6 (7-2) win against Victoria Azarenka (34) in a match of the very highest quality.
20:18 CET - The second game of the day in Miami is underway with Elena Rybakina (24) taking on Victoria Azarenka (34) for a place in the final.
19:58 CET - Fourth seed Alex Zverev (26) continues his serene progression through the draw after an impressive 6-3, 7-5 victory over Hungarian Fabian Marozsan (24).
The German will face either Carlos Alcaraz (20) or Grigor Dimitrov (32) in the last four.
18:16 CET - Alex Zverev's (26) Miami quarter-final against Hungarian Fabian Marozsan (24) is underway!
17:00 CET - Welcome to another Tennis Tracker from Miami, where we start the day with German Alex Zverev (26) taking on Hungarian hotshot Fabian Marozsan (24) for a space in the final four.
Marozsan has already beaten three seeds on his way to the quarters, whilst Zverev is yet drop a set in Miami. The pair have never met before, so we are set for a fun encounter.