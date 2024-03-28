Tennis Tracker: Rybakina beats Azarenka in Miami semi-final, Alcaraz on court later

It's heading to the business end of the Miami Open as Thursday brings the end to the quarter-finals and the start of the semis. On court early, we will see the likes of Alex Zverev (26) and Elena Rybakina (24) before Carlos Alcaraz (20) is in action during the night session. Follow the action with Flashscore.

22:45 CET - It is fair to say this one didn't disappoint! After two and a half hours, Elena Rybakina (24) moves on to the Miami final after a hard fought 6-4, 0-6, 7-6 (7-2) win against Victoria Azarenka (34) in a match of the very highest quality.

20:18 CET - The second game of the day in Miami is underway with Elena Rybakina (24) taking on Victoria Azarenka (34) for a place in the final.

Follow the game here.

19:58 CET - Fourth seed Alex Zverev (26) continues his serene progression through the draw after an impressive 6-3, 7-5 victory over Hungarian Fabian Marozsan (24).

The German will face either Carlos Alcaraz (20) or Grigor Dimitrov (32) in the last four.

18:16 CET - Alex Zverev's (26) Miami quarter-final against Hungarian Fabian Marozsan (24) is underway!

17:00 CET - Welcome to another Tennis Tracker from Miami, where we start the day with German Alex Zverev (26) taking on Hungarian hotshot Fabian Marozsan (24) for a space in the final four.

Marozsan has already beaten three seeds on his way to the quarters, whilst Zverev is yet drop a set in Miami. The pair have never met before, so we are set for a fun encounter.

Follow the contest with Flashscore.