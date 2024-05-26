Tennis Tracker: Humbert out, Osaka & Alcaraz through on French Open opening day

Alcaraz in action on day one of French Open

The French Open is here! The opening day of the 2024 edition will see Carlos Alcaraz and Naomi Osaka take to the court, and we'll keep you updated with how they and the rest of the big names in action get on right here.

17:45 CET - Hubert Hurkacz (27) has won a mammoth five-setter to progress to the second round of the French Open. The Pole beat Japan's Shintaro Mochizuki (20) 4-6, 6-3, 3-6, 6-0, 6-3.

17:30 CET - Play is back underway on the outside courts as the weather has subsided!

16:25 CET - Carlos Alcaraz (21) was in no mood to mess around today and the third seed has quickly put to bed any injury doubts with a convicning 6-1, 6-2, 6-1 win over JJ. Wolf (25) to progress.

16:20 CET - WEATHER UPDATE: Play has been suspended on the outside courts because of rain making conditions dangerous.

16:10 CET - French top seed and home favourite Ugo Humbert (25) has been knocked out on the opening day of the tournament against Italy's Lorezno Sonego (29) in four sets. Sonego won 6-2, 2-6, 6-4, 6-3.

16:00 CET - Jelena Ostapenko (26) has also got off to the perfect start with a straight sets 6-4, 7-5 win over Jaqueline Cristian (25) to progress to the second round.

15:40 CET - Grigor Dimitrov (33) has made no mistake in his opening match at Roland Garros, winning 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 against Aleksandar Kovacevic (25) after a resounding performance.

14:22 CET - It was harder than he would have liked or expected, but sixth seed Andrey Rublev (26) has advanced with a 6-2, 6-7, 6-3, 7-5 win over Taro Daniel (31).

14:17 CET - Naomi Osaka (26) is through! The former world number one has beaten Lucia Bronzetti (25) 6-1, 4-6, 7-5. She played some really good tennis at times.

12:52 CET - The first seed has fallen, with world number 31 Veronika Kudermetova (27) losing 6-2, 6-4 to world number 42 Marie Bouzkova (25).

12:31 CET - The first result of this year's tournament is in, with Lesia Tsurenko (34) unfortunately having to retire with a back injury while 6-5 down to Donna Vekic (27).

10:15 CET - We've made it to the second slam of the year! The stage is set at Roland Garros, where play will begin in 45 minutes.

Carlos Alcaraz (21) and Naomi Osaka (26) are the biggest names taking to the court on the opening day, but the first star in action is Andrey Rublev (26), who will take on Taro Daniel (31) on the hour.

09:22 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of the opening day of the 2024 French Open!