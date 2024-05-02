Tennis Tracker: Medvedev retirement hands Lehecka Madrid semi, Swiatek cruises into final

Swiatek is into the Madrid Open final
Swiatek is into the Madrid Open finalAFP
We're in the final stages of the Madrid Open with Daniil Medvedev today looking to book the final spot in the men's semi-finals and the final four women, including three of the world's top four, playing for a place in the WTA final.

21:05 CET - After struggling to move freely throughout the first set, Daniil Medvedev (28) has been forced to retire from the Madrid Open, handing a semi-final spot to Czech rising star Jiri Lehecka (22). The first set was won 6-4 by Lehecka.

The men's draw is now wide open and there for the taking for whoever wants it after the exits of Nadal and Alcaraz and the retirements of Medvedev and Sinner. 

17:25 CET -  Iga Swiatek (22) didn't need long to beat Madison Keys (29) and book her spot in the Madrid final. The Polish number one crushed her opponent 6-1, 6-3.

15:50 CET - World number one Iga Swiatek (22) and Madison Keys (29) are about to begin their fourth meeting. The former has won two of their first three, but the latter won the most recent clash between them.

Follow the match here

Swiatek vs Keys H2H
Swiatek vs Keys H2HFlashscore

12:30 CET - There are three huge matches on the agenda today in Madrid, one men's quarter-final and two women's semi-finals. Here's what the order of play looks like:

Iga Swiatek vs Madison Keys - 16:00 CET

Daniil Medvedev vs Jiri Lehecka - 20:00 CET

Elena Rybakina vs Aryna Sabalenka - 21:30 CET 

12:00 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's Madrid Open action!

