Tennis Tracker: Nadal claims stunning win over De Minaur, Jabeur wins epic

The King of Clay may just be back
The King of Clay may just be back Profimedia, Flashscore
It's a huge day in the world of tennis, one that could mark the start of Rafael Nadal's comeback or the last time he ever plays on home turf, and while he may be the main event, he's only one of many superstars that will be taking to the court.

21:13 CET - Ben Shelton (21) will face Alexander Bublik (26) in the third round in Madrid after he beat Tomas Machac (23) 6-0, 6-2.

Earlier, Felix Auger-Aliassime (23) also cruised through to the next round with a 6-0, 6-4 win over Adrien Mannarino (35).

Also, in his first Tour clay court event, Jakub Mensik (18) stunned Grigor Dimitrov (32) 6-2, 6-7, 6-3.

19:09 CET - It was somewhat overshadowed by Nadal's heroics, but third seed Daniil Medvedev (28) also won an entertaining match this evening, beating Italian talent Matteo Arnaldi (23) 2-6, 6-4, 6-4

On the women's side, Madison Keys (29) knocked out 15th seed Liudmila Samsonova (25) with a 6-2, 6-3 win.

18:21 CET - Whisper it quietly, but Rafael Nadal (37) might just be back. 

The Spaniard has just produced his best performance in a long, long time to beat world number 11 Alex de Minaur (25) 7-6, 6-3 in just over two hours. He looked like his old self at times with some stunning shots and an incredible intensity. The draw has really opened up for him today too with some big seeds in his quarter going out, so if he can produce this level again, his homeland farewell may have to wait a few more days at the least. 

Long live the King of Clay. 

17:44 CET - What a set of tennis! A fired-up Nadal won it 7-6 and played some truly wonderful stuff at times. If he can keep this up in the second, it will be very exciting indeed. 

17:05 CET - Ons Jabeur (29) has won a two-and-a-half-hour battle with Leylah Fernandez (21), prevailing 7-5, 2-6, 6-4 to move into the last-16. After a tough start to the season, she needed that.

16:23 CET - Today's main event, the clash between Rafael Nadal (37) and Alex de Minaur (25), is underway.

15:56 CET - Most of the matches in Madrid have been halted for the time being due to rain.

14:36 CET - Two big names have been knocked out on the women's side of the draw, with Victoria Azarenka (34) losing 7-6, 6-3 to Sara Sorribes Tormo (27) and Sloane Stephens (31) being beaten 6-1, 6-3 by fifth seed Maria Sakkari (28).

13:59 CET - Well that didn’t take long! Jannik Sinner (22) is through to the third round in Madrid after blasting past Lorenzo Sonego (28) 6-0, 6-3.

Key match stats
Key match statsFlashscore

13:18 CET - Top seed Jannik Sinner (22) has cruised to take the first set against compatriot Lorenzo Sonego (28). He leads the second-round match in Madrid 6-0. Brutal. 

12:50 CET - Upset! Monte Carlo champion and Barcelona runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas (25) - arguably the clay-court player of the season thus far - has been beaten 6-4, 6-4 by world number 118 Thiago Monteiro (29), who has claimed the first top-10 win of his long career. 

12:40 CET - Iga Swiatek (22) is looking as imperious as ever on clay. The world number one has just beaten Sorana Cirstea (34) 6-1, 6-1 to move into the round of 16.

10:45 CET - These two-week tournaments can take a while to properly get going, but the Madrid Open very much is today, with the following among the matches on the agenda:

Thiago Monteiro vs Stefanos Tsitsipas - 11:00 CET

Iga Swiatek vs Sorana Cirstea - 11:00 CET

Jannik Sinner vs Lorenzo Sonego - 12:30 CET

Alex de Minaur vs Rafael Nadal - 16:00 CET

Coco Gauff vs Dayana Yastremska - 20:00 CET

09:30 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's Madrid Open action!

