Tennis Tracker: Sinner beaten by Medvedev in thriller, Alcaraz and Paolini sail through

20:13 CET - We have our final winner of the day and it's the in-form Jasmine Paolini (28), with the Italian thrashing Emma Navarro (23) 6-2, 6-1 in just 58 minutes.
The seventh seed has backed up her run to the French Open final last month in stunning fashion and will face Donna Vekic (28) next for a place in Saturday's showpiece.
19:50 CET - Third seed Carlos Alcaraz (21) has recovered from dropping the first set to beat Tommy Paul (27) 5-7, 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 on Court No. 1 to advance the final four.
Defending champion Alcaraz will next face Daniil Medvedev (28) in the semi-finals.
19:37 CET - Women's seventh seed Jasmine Paolini (28) has taken an impressive opening set against American Emma Navarro (23).
Follow the rest of that match here.
18:44 CET - A huge result on the men's side of the tournament, with Daniil Medvedev (28) knocking out top seed Jannik Sinner (22) 6-7(7), 6-4, 7-6(4), 2-6, 6-3 in just under four hours.
The Russian, who had lost his previous five matches against Sinner, is through to the semi-finals at Wimbledon for the second consecutive year.
16:20 CET - Next up at Wimbledon, men's third seed Carlos Alcaraz (21) takes on world number 13 Tommy Paul (27) on Court No. 1 from 16:30 CET. Don't be fooled by their rankings, these two have met four times and each won twice. This could be a cracker!
16:15 CET - Donna Vekic (28) has halted qualifier Lulu Sun’s (23) incredible run at Wimbledon, coming back to win their quarter-final 5-7, 6-4, 6-1. Vekic is thus the first woman to book a semi-final spot - it will be her maiden Grand Slam semi-final appearance.
14:35 CET - Jannik Sinner (22) and Daniil Medvedev (28) have just walked out onto Centre Court ahead of their heavyweight quarter-final clash. The Italian has won the last five meetings between the pair.
Follow the match live with Flashscore here.
12:15 CET - Here's how today's schedule looks on a blockbuster quarter-final day at Wimbledon.
Lulu Sun vs Donna Vekic - 14:00 CET
Jannik Sinner vs Daniil Medvedev - 14:30 CET
Carlos Alcaraz vs Tommy Paul - 15:30 CET
Jasmine Paolini vs Emma Navarro - 16:30 CET
Check out the full men's schedule here and the women's schedule here.
10:30 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis at Wimbledon!