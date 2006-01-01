Tennis Tracker: Sinner beaten by Medvedev in thriller, Alcaraz and Paolini sail through

The first set of quarter-finals get underway at the All England Club today, with Jannik Sinner (22), Carlos Alcaraz (21) and Jasmine Paolini (28) all looking to secure their spots in the final four.

20:13 CET - We have our final winner of the day and it's the in-form Jasmine Paolini (28), with the Italian thrashing Emma Navarro (23) 6-2, 6-1 in just 58 minutes.

The seventh seed has backed up her run to the French Open final last month in stunning fashion and will face Donna Vekic (28) next for a place in Saturday's showpiece.

19:50 CET - Third seed Carlos Alcaraz (21) has recovered from dropping the first set to beat Tommy Paul (27) 5-7, 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 on Court No. 1 to advance the final four.

Defending champion Alcaraz will next face Daniil Medvedev (28) in the semi-finals.

19:37 CET - Women's seventh seed Jasmine Paolini (28) has taken an impressive opening set against American Emma Navarro (23).

18:44 CET - A huge result on the men's side of the tournament, with Daniil Medvedev (28) knocking out top seed Jannik Sinner (22) 6-7(7), 6-4, 7-6(4), 2-6, 6-3 in just under four hours.

The Russian, who had lost his previous five matches against Sinner, is through to the semi-finals at Wimbledon for the second consecutive year.

16:20 CET - Next up at Wimbledon, men's third seed Carlos Alcaraz (21) takes on world number 13 Tommy Paul (27) on Court No. 1 from 16:30 CET. Don't be fooled by their rankings, these two have met four times and each won twice. This could be a cracker!

16:15 CET - Donna Vekic (28) has halted qualifier Lulu Sun’s (23) incredible run at Wimbledon, coming back to win their quarter-final 5-7, 6-4, 6-1. Vekic is thus the first woman to book a semi-final spot - it will be her maiden Grand Slam semi-final appearance.

14:35 CET - Jannik Sinner (22) and Daniil Medvedev (28) have just walked out onto Centre Court ahead of their heavyweight quarter-final clash. The Italian has won the last five meetings between the pair.

12:15 CET - Here's how today's schedule looks on a blockbuster quarter-final day at Wimbledon.

Lulu Sun vs Donna Vekic - 14:00 CET

Jannik Sinner vs Daniil Medvedev - 14:30 CET

Carlos Alcaraz vs Tommy Paul - 15:30 CET

Jasmine Paolini vs Emma Navarro - 16:30 CET

10:30 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis at Wimbledon!