Tennis Tracker: Sinner beaten by Medvedev in thriller, Alcaraz and Paolini sail through

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Tennis Tracker: Sinner beaten by Medvedev in thriller, Alcaraz and Paolini sail through

Tennis Tracker: Sinner beaten by Medvedev in thriller, Alcaraz and Paolini sail through

Jannik Sinner lost in five sets on Centre Court
Jannik Sinner lost in five sets on Centre CourtAFP, Flashscore
The first set of quarter-finals get underway at the All England Club today, with Jannik Sinner (22), Carlos Alcaraz (21) and Jasmine Paolini (28) all looking to secure their spots in the final four.

20:13 CET - We have our final winner of the day and it's the in-form Jasmine Paolini (28), with the Italian thrashing Emma Navarro (23) 6-2, 6-1 in just 58 minutes.

The seventh seed has backed up her run to the French Open final last month in stunning fashion and will face Donna Vekic (28) next for a place in Saturday's showpiece.

19:50 CET - Third seed  Carlos Alcaraz (21) has recovered from dropping the first set to beat Tommy Paul (27) 5-7, 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 on Court No. 1 to advance the final four.

Defending champion Alcaraz will next face Daniil Medvedev (28) in the semi-finals.

19:37 CET - Women's seventh seed Jasmine Paolini (28) has taken an impressive opening set against American Emma Navarro (23). 

Follow the rest of that match here.

18:44 CET - A huge result on the men's side of the tournament, with Daniil Medvedev (28) knocking out top seed Jannik Sinner (22) 6-7(7), 6-4, 7-6(4), 2-6, 6-3 in just under four hours.

The Russian, who had lost his previous five matches against Sinner, is through to the semi-finals at Wimbledon for the second consecutive year.

16:20 CET - Next up at Wimbledon, men's third seed Carlos Alcaraz (21) takes on world number 13 Tommy Paul (27) on Court No. 1 from 16:30 CET. Don't be fooled by their rankings, these two have met four times and each won twice. This could be a cracker!

Follow the action live here.

Last four meetings
Last four meetingsFlashscore

16:15 CET - Donna Vekic (28) has halted qualifier Lulu Sun’s (23) incredible run at Wimbledon, coming back to win their quarter-final 5-7, 6-4, 6-1. Vekic is thus the first woman to book a semi-final spot - it will be her maiden Grand Slam semi-final appearance.

14:35 CET - Jannik Sinner (22) and Daniil Medvedev (28) have just walked out onto Centre Court ahead of their heavyweight quarter-final clash. The Italian has won the last five meetings between the pair. 

Follow the match live with Flashscore here.

Recent head-to-head meetings
Recent head-to-head meetingsFlashscore

12:15 CET - Here's how today's schedule looks on a blockbuster quarter-final day at Wimbledon.

Lulu Sun vs Donna Vekic - 14:00 CET 

Jannik Sinner vs Daniil Medvedev - 14:30 CET

Carlos Alcaraz vs Tommy Paul - 15:30 CET 

Jasmine Paolini vs Emma Navarro - 16:30 CET

Check out the full men's schedule here and the women's schedule here.

10:30 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis at Wimbledon!

Mentions
TennisTennis TrackerWimbledon 2024
Related Articles
Tennis Tracker: Djokovic downs Rune after Fritz battles back from brink to stun Zverev
Tennis Tracker: Gauff shocked by Navarro in late night duel as Sinner beats Shelton
Tennis Tracker: Sinner, Raducanu, Alcaraz and Gauff into fourth round
Show more
Tennis
Daniil Medvedev outlasts top seed Jannik Sinner to reach Wimbledon semi-final
Updated
Vekic ends Sun's dream run at Wimbledon to seal first Grand Slam semi-final spot
Updated
Wet weather prompts Wimbledon to move mixed doubles final to Sunday
Sinner and Alcaraz eye Wimbledon semi-finals while Sun targets history
Ruthless Djokovic destroys Rune to reach 15th Wimbledon quarter before blasting crowd
Updated
Fritz topples Zverev in five-set thriller to reach Wimbledon quarter-finals
Updated
De Minaur into first Wimbledon quarter-final after beating rising star Fils
Updated
Victorious Elina Svitolina wears black ribbon for Ukraine at Wimbledon
Elena Rybakina into Wimbledon quarter-finals as Anna Kalinskaya retires
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Marseille agree fee for Greenwood, Manchester United linked with Calvert-Lewin
Ruthless Djokovic destroys Rune to reach 15th Wimbledon quarter before blasting crowd
Tennis Tracker: Sinner beaten by Medvedev in thriller, Alcaraz and Paolini sail through
Fritz topples Zverev in five-set thriller to reach Wimbledon quarter-finals

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings