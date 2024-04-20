Tennis Tracker: Swiatek taking on Rybakina, Fritz and Ruud also in action

Tennis Tracker: Swiatek taking on Rybakina, Fritz and Ruud also in action

It's semi-final day at tournaments in Barcelona, Munich, Stuttgart, Bucharest and Rouen as several of the world's best players battle it out for a spot in tomorrow's finals.

12:41 CET - After the rain in Bucharest yesterday, top seed Francisco Cerundolo (25) and Mariano Navone (23) had to come back this morning to finish off their last eight clash. In the all-Argentinian clash, it was Navone who prevailed in three sets 5-7, 6-4, 7-5 to knock out the top seed.

He will be back later today to take on Gregoire Barrere (30) for a spot in Sunday's final.

12:24 CET - After their quarter-final match was disrupted last night, Jan-Lennard Struff (33) has sealed his place in the last four with a 7-5, 6-4 victory over Felix Auger-Aliassime (23).

09:20 CET - Ahead of the big match between Iga Swiatek (22) and Elena Rybakina (24) in Stuttgart later this afternoon, here's a closer look at the recent meetings between the pair. The Kazakhstani world number four leads the overall head-to-head record 4-3.

Recent H2Hs Flashscore

08:50 CET - We've got a blockbuster day of action across Europe, with Iga Swiatek (22) taking on Elena Rybakina (24) in a mouthwatering semi-final clash you won't want to miss.

You can follow that match from 14:00 CET here.

Elsewhere, Casper Ruud (25), Holger Rune (20), Marketa Vondrousova (24) Stefanos Tsitsipas (25) are all in action.

08:30 CET - Good morning and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's tennis!