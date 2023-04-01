Alcaraz returns to prime time at US Open

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. US Open ATP - Singles
  4. Alcaraz returns to prime time at US Open
Alcaraz returns to prime time at US Open
Carlos Alcaraz in action at the US Open
Carlos Alcaraz in action at the US Open
Reuters
Fans of Carlos Alcaraz (20) will get another chance at a proper prime time performance from the number one seed on Thursday, after the Spaniard's opener under the lights was cut short.

The defending champion is one of the biggest attractions at Flushing Meadows but ticket holders trudged to the subway early on Tuesday when his opening round affair ended in the second set as his opponent retired with injury.

The Wimbledon title holder kicks off the evening schedule on Arthur Ashe Stadium, where he will feed off the energy of loyal fans against second-round foe Lloyd Harris (26) of South Africa.

"We try to bring good vibes to the crowd, to the people. I try to be myself all the time. I think the people love that part of me. (I'm) always happy, smiling," Alcaraz told reporters.

Top American Jessica Pegula (29) plays Romanian Patricia Maria Tig (29) after on Ashe, as the third seed hopes to be the first woman from the United States to hoist the trophy on the New York hard courts since Sloane Stephens (30) in 2017.

Across the plaza, Russian Daniil Medvedev (27) will feature in the late night match on Louis Armstrong Stadium against Australian Christopher O'Connell (29), who he has beaten in both of their previous meetings including at Doha earlier this year.

The third seed has played second fiddle to Alcaraz and 23-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic (36) at Flushing Meadows but put the field on notice with a first-round demolition of Attila Balazs (34).

Ukrainian Elina Svitolina (28) closes out the day-side agenda on Armstrong, facing Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (320 as she hopes to continue her impressive 2023.

The 2019 semi-finalist has a 10-2 record in Grand Slam matches since returning from maternity leave in April, reaching the quarter-finals at Roland Garros and the Wimbledon semis.

Pavlyuchenkova, who also reached the quarters at the clay court major this year, is unlikely to make things easy for the 26th seed, who had to miss Cincinnati with a foot injury.

"Two weeks ago, it would be like a normal thing (to win a Grand Slam match)," Svitolina told reporters after beating German Anna-Lena Friedsam in the first round.

"But because I didn't play in Cincinnati, was ... struggling with my health a little bit, today this win and the form that I showed is a good day and a good win because, yeah, I was a bit concerned about my health.

"But any win on the Grand Slam is a happy, happy day."

Mentions
TennisUS Open ATP - SinglesAlcaraz CarlosPavlyuchenkova AnastasiaSvitolina ElinaHarris LloydPegula JessicaTig Patricia MariaO'Connell ChristopherStephens SloaneMedvedev Daniil
Related Articles
Carlos Alcaraz surrenders top ranking but looks to keep US Open title
Carlos Alcaraz gets easy start to title defence, Williams suffers early exit
Daniil Medvedev on a mission to play disruptor at US Open
Show more
Tennis
Beaten Ruud says China's Zhang can be a threat for years
Swiatek tames Saville to reach US Open third round
Updated
Djokovic eases by Zapata Miralles into US Open third round
Updated
Gauff, Fritz, Tiafoe and Paul lead home charge at US Open
Wozniacki's US Open return continues with Kvitova upset
Updated
China's Zhang stuns Ruud for first top-five victory in US Open
Tennis Tracker: Sinner beats Sonego in second round
Tsitsipas makes no excuses in early US Open exit
Stricker stuns Tsitsipas in five-set thriller
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: United interested in Reguillon, Roma sign Lukaku
Everything you need to know about the Champions League draw
Injured Raphael Varane will miss Man Utd trip to Arsenal
Manchester City and rivals set for Champions League draw

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
+18

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings