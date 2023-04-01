Medvedev suggests US Open shorten matches in 'dangerous' heat

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. US Open ATP - Singles
  4. Medvedev suggests US Open shorten matches in 'dangerous' heat
Medvedev suggests US Open shorten matches in 'dangerous' heat
Medvedev said the heat was going to kill players
Medvedev said the heat was going to kill players
Reuters
Daniil Medvedev (27) overcame suffocating heat and humidity to win his US Open quarter-final on Wednesday and said it could have been "dangerous" if the three-set match had gone on much longer.

Medvedev and fellow Russian Andrey Rublev were so drenched in sweat it looked like they had been dunked in the nearby Hudson River amid a punishing heat wave gripping New York.

"We left everything out there," said Medvedev, who claimed the 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 win in just under three hours.

"The thing is that even if it would go further, we would still leave even more... and the only thing that is a little bit, let's call it dangerous, is the question of how far could we go?

"Maybe we could go five sets and it would be 'fine,' yeah, we would struggle a little bit the next day and it would be fine.

"Or we have a person in Yibing Wu who fell down in Washington."

The 23-year-old Wu collapsed on the court amid oppressive heat during the first set of his match at the Washington Open in late July, forcing the Chinese player to retire from the contest in a scary scene.

The US Open this year has experimented with partially closing the roofs of their stadiums to provide more shade during day matches but unlike the Australian Open, has no policy allowing for the suspension of play due to extreme heat.

Medvedev said he doesn't have the answers but wanted to be on the record as saying he was concerned.

"Probably we cannot stop the tournament for four days because... then it basically ruins everything, the TV, even the tickets," said Medvedev, the tournament's third seed and 2021 champion.

"Could we go to three sets when the conditions are like this? Also then some guys are not going to be happy.

"I don't have real solutions but it's still better to speak a little bit about it before something happens."

Mentions
TennisUS Open ATP - SinglesMedvedev DaniilUS Open (Tennis)US Open WTA - Singles
Related Articles
Sabalenka looks for US Open progress with top ranking in the bag
Medvedev makes last 16 of US Open for fifth year in a row
Alcaraz & Pegula easily win, Jabeur & Medvedev drop sets
Show more
Tennis
Alcaraz, Djokovic a class apart from chasing pack, says Zverev
New mother Osaka aiming to return at Australian Open
Keys thrives on home support to reach US Open semis
Alcaraz downs Zverev to set up semi-final with Medvedev
Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz & Keys complete semi-final lineup
'A player is going to die', says Medvedev after win in brutal heat
No crown for 'Queen Wen' but Zheng learns valuable lessons
Second seed Sabalenka eases past Zheng to reach US Open semis
Updated
Ben Shelton hopes to play disruptor against Novak Djokovic
Most Read
Djokovic struggling to enjoy US Open due to stress
Greek club Volos releases player after he gives away penalty
'A player is going to die', says Medvedev after win in brutal heat
Ben Shelton hopes to play disruptor against Novak Djokovic

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
+18

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings