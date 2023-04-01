Veteran Djokovic overcomes Shelton to reach US Open final

Scores
News
Veteran Djokovic overcomes Shelton to reach US Open final
Novak Djokovic puts mind over matter to make the final
Novak Djokovic puts mind over matter to make the final
Reuters
Novak Djokovic (36) used his experience to overcome American Ben Shelton (20) as the Serbian battled past his challenger 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 to reach his 10th US Open final on Arthur Ashe Stadium on Friday.

Shelton had flummoxed opponents in New York with his big serve but the second seed Djokovic was able to harness his experience to neutralise a third-set surge from the young American.

He next faces the winner of a match between top seed and defending champion Carlos Alcaraz (20) and third seed Daniil Medvedev (27).

Already assured of returning to the top of the world rankings when they are updated after the tournament, Djokovic will continue the hunt for his 24th Grand Slam title to match Margaret Court's all-time singles record on Sunday.

Check out the game summary with Flashscore.

More to follow.

