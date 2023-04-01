Keys thrives on home support to reach US Open semis

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. US Open WTA - Singles
  4. Keys thrives on home support to reach US Open semis
Keys thrives on home support to reach US Open semis
Keys sent the fans home happy
Keys sent the fans home happy
Reuters
American Madison Keys (28) rode the home crowd's support at Arthur Ashe Stadium to swat aside Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova (24) 6-1, 6-4 and reach the US Open semi-finals on Wednesday.

Keys, runner-up in 2017, has suffered a handful of early exits at her home Grand Slam in recent years but has excelled in the 2023 edition and is flourishing under the bright lights at Flushing Meadows.

She next faces second seed Aryna Sabalenka, who dispatched China's Zheng Qinwen 6-1 6-4 earlier on Wednesday to reach her fifth Grand Slam semi-final in a row.

"I just love it here. I love playing here. In front of a home crowd you can never feel like you can't get out of any situation," said Keys, who fended off all nine break points she faced during the match.

"I knew I was going to have to keep trying to get to the net, be aggressive."

The match got off to an unusual start as the chair umpire was forced to stop play midway through the first game for several minutes when a spectator needed medical attention.

Keys was not rattled by the incident and began her demolition once play resumed, breaking Czech Vondrousova to love in the second game and converting on another break point chance with a fine forehand winner in the fourth.

Ninth seed Vondrousova had withdrawn from her doubles campaign after a three-setter against Peyton Stearns in the fourth round left her with a sore arm and she looked like she lacked firepower against Keys.

And while she stepped up a gear in the second set, improving her serve considerably, she was still unable to seize the momentum, failing to convert on five break points in the eighth game alone.

Keys broke her opponent in the ninth game and let out a cheer as she forced Vondrousova into a backhand error on match point.

Vondrousova, who served up five double faults in the match, made no excuses for her defeat and told reporters that Keys was simply too good.

"I don't think it was nerves. I played, you know, some good points. It wasn't enough," she added.

"I think from her side it was so good on the serve. Yeah, was just trying to find a way. Just all credits to her today."

Keys expects a tough challenge from Sabalenka, who beat her in the Wimbledon quarter-finals and is assured of the world number one spot when the rankings are updated after the tournament.

"Almost a completely different match tomorrow," she said. "It's going to be a lot of hard-hitting, not a lot of long points."

Keys spoke last year about a "dark pit of despair" she found herself in after her career stalled due to the pressure of trying to stay in the upper echelons of the sport, but she feels that playing in the majors usually has a positive impact on her performance.

"I think I just find another gear when it comes to Slams," Keys told reporters. "Part of it is that I put a little bit more pressure on myself, which is a good thing and also a bad thing sometimes.

"But I've just peaked at the right time, I guess. I haven't had too many disappointing exits at Slams."

She says that putting the right type of pressure on herself is a delicate balancing act.

"Sometimes I do it well and sometimes I do it really badly, but I think it's reminding yourself, these are the matches that you grow up dreaming of. These are the moments you want to be in," said Keys, who booked a rematch with Sabalenka for a place in Saturday's final.

"So that kind of pressure of, it's the big stage, but also just the reminder of this is literally what we've dreamed of. These are the moments that you're practising for and you're playing for and you're constantly trying to get back to."

Mentions
TennisUS Open WTA - SinglesKeys MadisonVondrousova MarketaUS Open (Tennis)
Related Articles
Keys upsets Pegula in all-American clash to reach lsat eight
Sabalenka looks for US Open progress with top ranking in the bag
Women's US Open draw wide open by upsets, men follow form book
Show more
Tennis
Alcaraz, Djokovic a class apart from chasing pack, says Zverev
New mother Osaka aiming to return at Australian Open
Medvedev suggests US Open shorten matches in 'dangerous' heat
Alcaraz downs Zverev to set up semi-final with Medvedev
Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz & Keys complete semi-final lineup
'A player is going to die', says Medvedev after win in brutal heat
No crown for 'Queen Wen' but Zheng learns valuable lessons
Second seed Sabalenka eases past Zheng to reach US Open semis
Updated
Ben Shelton hopes to play disruptor against Novak Djokovic
Most Read
Djokovic struggling to enjoy US Open due to stress
Greek club Volos releases player after he gives away penalty
'A player is going to die', says Medvedev after win in brutal heat
Ben Shelton hopes to play disruptor against Novak Djokovic

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
+18

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings