Keys upsets Pegula in all-American clash to reach lsat eight

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. US Open WTA - Singles
  4. Keys upsets Pegula in all-American clash to reach lsat eight
Keys upsets Pegula in all-American clash to reach lsat eight
Keys upsets Pegula in all-American clash to reach lsat eight
Keys upsets Pegula in all-American clash to reach lsat eight
Profimedia
Madison Keys (28) stunned third seed Jessica Pegula (29) 6-1, 6-3 in an all-American clash on Arthur Ashe Stadium on Monday, reaching the US Open quarter-final for the first time since 2018.

Keys crashed out of the first round at Cincinnati last month but appeared right at home on the New York hard courts, where she was runner-up in 2017, as she overwhelmed her opponent with 21 winners.

Pegula beat the 17th seed Keys in their only previous meeting last year and was considered as one of the US' brightest hopes after winning the Montreal title last month.

However, on Monday she lacked her usual firepower and finesse.

"I've had so many amazing moments in New York," said Keys, who is playing in her 12th US Open main draw.

"Being able to at any moment come back from any difficult positions I've been in matches has been amazing."

Vondrousova victorious

She next plays Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova (24), who overcame a rocky start to beat American Peyton Stearns (21) 6-7, 6-3, 6-2.

Keys broke her opponent's serve with a backhand winner in the second game of the first set and broke Pegula again on the fourth try in game six.

Pegula was clearly off her game and threw her racquet down in frustration as she helped Keys to the break with a double fault and a backhand error in the fifth game of the second set.

Pegula broke back immediately in the sixth game but Keys kept her cool, retaking the lead as she broke her opponent's serve in the seventh game.

Keys, who counts Pegula as a close friend, pumped her fist in a subdued celebration as the top-ranked American dropped her serve again when she sent a forehand shot into the net on match point.

"It's always tough having to play a friend... when we get on the court it's all business," she said in courtside interview.

Check out the game summary with Flashscore.

Mentions
TennisUS Open WTA - SinglesKeys MadisonPegula JessicaStearns PeytonVondrousova MarketaUS Open (Tennis)
Related Articles
Sabalenka looks for US Open progress with top ranking in the bag
Exciting time for US tennis as Shelton first through to quarters
Updated
Pegula and Keys build American buzz, Jabeur scrapes through
Show more
Tennis
Drained Swiatek eyes reset after US Open shock
Ostapenko dumps defending champion Swiatek out of US Open
Updated
'Nothing to lose', Fritz guns for Djokovic upset at US Open
Wozniacki says she is 'on the right track' despite US Open exit
Djokovic enjoys drama-free win to reach US Open quarters
Gauff outlasts Wozniacki to reach US Open quarter-finals
Tennis Tracker: Vondrousova wins, Alcaraz advances
Most Read
Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla postponed due to flood risk
Drained Swiatek eyes reset after US Open shock
United manager Ten Hag fumes after stoppage-time loss to Arsenal
Who's missing? Virgil van Dijk begins suspension

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
+18

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings