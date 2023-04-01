Sabalenka flattens Burel to reach US Open fourth round

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. US Open WTA - Singles
  4. Sabalenka flattens Burel to reach US Open fourth round
Sabalenka flattens Burel to reach US Open fourth round
Updated
Sabalenka is playing well
Sabalenka is playing well
Reuters
History repeated itself as Belarusian second seed Aryna Sabalenka (25) pummeled France's Clara Burel (22) 6-1, 6-1 in the third round of the US Open on Saturday, ending the unseeded player's New York campaign in dominant fashion.

Sabalenka had swatted aside Burel in the third round a year ago and once again the Australian Open winner would not be denied as she fired off 22 winners in a brisk one-hour affair at Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Sabalenka will next play 13th seed Daria Kasatkina, who beat Belgian qualifier Greet Minnen 6-3, 6-4.

"I'm super happy with the performance today. I think I played really great tennis today," she told reporters.

The perennial major contender Sabalenka demoralised her opponent from the start, winning the first five straight games in the opening set, where she never faced a break point.

Burel showed some signs of life when she fended off a pair of break points in the opening game of the second set but Sabalenka quickly retook control.

A semi-finalist in New York the last two years, Sabalenka faced her only break point of the match in the sixth game of the second set but extinguished Burel's chances with a well-placed drop shot.

Burel thrust her racquet to the ground in frustration after sending a forehand shot out in the final game of the second set, before Sabalenka broke her serve for the match with a backhand winner.

Sabalenka said mental toughness was the key to surviving the two-week grind at the US Open.

Looking to beat Kasatkina for the second time in less than three weeks, Sabalenka said: "Always tricky matches against her. She's playing great tennis. Moving really well.

"I feel like I have to be focused and I don't have to over-rush things against her. I just have to stay calm and just wait for the opportunity and take it."

Mentions
TennisUS Open WTA - SinglesSabalenka ArynaBurel ClaraKasatkina DariaMinnen GreetUS Open (Tennis)
Related Articles
Sabalenka powers past Burrage into US Open third round
Swiatek tames Saville to reach US Open third round
Players have their say on idea of future WTA Finals in Saudi Arabia
Show more
Tennis
Alcaraz and Djokovic are beatable, says Zverev
Star-struck Gauff uses Bieber as motivation for comeback
Returning Wozniacki 'not surprised' by US Open run
Gauff and co win to keep American Dream alive at US Open
Rybakina crashes out of US Open with loss to Cirstea
Djokovic fights back from two sets down to beat Djere
Tennis Tracker: Sabalenka wins, Alcaraz on court
Wozniacki wins battle of comeback queens to reach US Open fourth round
Tennis Tracker: Swiatek and Wozniacki through, Tiafoe triumphs
Updated
Most Read
Who's missing? Virgil van Dijk begins suspension
Transfer News LIVE: Barca secure Felix and Cancelo, PSG get Kolo Muani
Djokovic fights back from two sets down to beat Djere
Bellingham does it again as Real come back against Getafe

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
+18

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings