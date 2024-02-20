Carlos Alcaraz back at Queen's as he announces grasscourt schedule

Carlos Alcaraz lifts the Queen's trophy in 2023
Reuters
Carlos Alcaraz (20) will stick to the same formula that landed him last year's Wimbledon title with the Spaniard announcing on Tuesday that he will play at the Queen's Club Championships.

World number two Alcaraz won the Queen's title last year and then swept through the Wimbledon fortnight, beating holder Novak Djokovic (36) in the final.

He is the first player to confirm his entry for the prestigious pre-Wimbledon tournament.

"I'm excited to be heading back to the LTA's cinch Championships this year," said Alcaraz, who beat Australia's Alex de Minaur (25) in last year's final.

"Winning the title in 2023 was very special for me and the perfect preparation for Wimbledon. I really enjoyed playing on the British grass courts and look forward to competing again this summer."

