Ruthless Djokovic destroys Rune to reach 15th Wimbledon quarter before blasting crowd

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Wimbledon ATP - Singles
  4. Ruthless Djokovic destroys Rune to reach 15th Wimbledon quarter before blasting crowd

Ruthless Djokovic destroys Rune to reach 15th Wimbledon quarter before blasting crowd

Updated
Djokovic celebrating his emphatic win
Djokovic celebrating his emphatic winReuters
Novak Djokovic (37) produced his best display so far at this year's Wimbledon to dispatch Denmark's Holger Rune (21) 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 and reach the quarter-finals before launching a tirade against '"disrespectful" fans on Monday.

The Serb won the opening 12 points of the Centre Court clash against the 15th seed and apart from a minor blip at the end of the second set was clinical throughout as he reached the last eight there for the 15th time in his career.

But the seven-time champion was riled by some of the crowd who greeted Rune's occasional moments of brilliance with chants of 'Ruuune!' and did not hold back in his on-court interview.

"Well to all the fans that have respect and stayed here tonight thank you very much from the bottom of my heart I appreciate it," Djokovic said.

"And to all those people that have chosen to disrespect the player, in this case, me, have a goooooood night!"

When the on-court interviewer interjected and suggested the fans had merely been chanting the name of his young opponent, Djokovic begged to differ.

"I don't accept that, no, no, no. I know there they were cheering for Rune but that's an excuse to also boo. Listen, I've been on the Tour for more than 20 years. So trust me, I know all the tricks. I know how it works. It's fine. It's fine.

"I focus on respectful people that have respect that paid the ticket to come and watch tonight and love tennis and appreciate the players and the effort they're putting in.

"I've played in much more hostile environments. Trust me, you guys, you guys can't touch me."

Key match stats
Key match statsFlashscore

It was a strange post-script to a one-sided match in which Djokovic put down a serious statement of intent under the roof, closed again on yet another rainy day in Southwest London.

Any doubts about the knee that was operated on after he withdrew from the French Open were dispelled as he glided around the Centre Court turf in his usual silky precise fashion.

His only brief blip came when Rune served at 3-5 in the second set and fell 0-40 behind but managed to save those set points and three more before holding serve.

In the next game, Rune suddenly looked dangerous and had a point to get back to 5-5 but once Djokovic saved that and brought up another set point with a backhand threaded down the line, which he then converted, it was as good as over.

Rune occasionally produced the kind of shot-making that makes him so good to watch but there were too many errors and a lack of belief as he lost a 10th successive Tour-level match against a top-five opponent.

Djokovic, bidding to become the first player to win 25 Grand Slam titles, will contest his record-extending 60th Grand Slam quarter-final against Australia's Alex De Minaur on Wednesday.

"I'm feeling good," he said. "Alex is one of the quickest if not the quickest player on the Tour. So you know I'm going to have to do a lot of running.

"But I'm enjoying my running still at 37, so I'm okay."

Mentions
TennisWimbledon ATP - SinglesDjokovic NovakRune HolgerWimbledon 2024
Related Articles
Djokovic and Rybakina face tricky opponents to reach Wimbledon last eight
Novak Djokovic's fitness in the spotlight as Wimbledon heads into second day
Wimbledon 2024: All you need to know about the marquee event in tennis
Show more
Tennis
Fritz topples Zverev in five-set thriller to reach Wimbledon quarter-finals
Updated
De Minaur into first Wimbledon quarter-final after beating rising star Fils
Updated
Victorious Elina Svitolina wears black ribbon for Ukraine at Wimbledon
Updated
Elena Rybakina into Wimbledon quarter-finals as Anna Kalinskaya retires
Updated
Musetti tames giant Mpetshi Perricard to reach Wimbledon quarter-finals
Tennis Tracker: Djokovic downs Rune after Fritz battles back from brink to stun Zverev
Coco Gauff hails depth in women's tennis after shock Wimbledon exit
Emma Navarro turfs out Coco Gauff from Wimbledon following all-American duel
Updated
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Marseille bid for Greenwood, Dortmund announce Anton signing
Emma Navarro turfs out Coco Gauff from Wimbledon following all-American duel
EURO 2024 Tracker: Semi-finals loom in Germany with Spain facing France on Tuesday
Coco Gauff hails depth in women's tennis after shock Wimbledon exit

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings