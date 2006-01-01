Tommy Paul sets up Alcaraz showdown with win over Bautista Agut

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Wimbledon ATP - Singles
  4. Tommy Paul sets up Alcaraz showdown with win over Bautista Agut

Tommy Paul sets up Alcaraz showdown with win over Bautista Agut

Tommy Paul celebrates a point in his fourth round match
Tommy Paul celebrates a point in his fourth round matchReuters
American 12th seed Tommy Paul (27) raced against the fading light on Court Two to dispatch Spanish veteran Roberto Bautista Agut (36) 6-2, 7-6(3), 6-2 on Sunday and set up a quarter-final clash with defending champion Carlos Alcaraz (21).

He took just over two hours to beat Bautista Agut who was bidding to reach his second Wimbledon quarter-final in his 10th appearance here.

Paul, whose grass game is finely tuned after he won the Queen's Club warm-up event last month, had just too much power and variety for the veteran, now ranked 112.

Bautista Agut made the American work in the second set but a couple of unforced errors lost him the chance to draw level and Paul raced through the final set, clinching the match with an ace.

The players had arrived on court late because of rain showers and the shadows were long across the court when they finished.

"It worked out great," Paul said. "I always play good tennis on this court.

"I know the weather hasn't been cooperating but maybe my next match will be inside," he joked.

A match-up with Alcaraz is likely to be scheduled on Centre Court which has a roof.

"He (Alcaraz) plays amazing tennis on grass but I'm playing pretty good too," Paul, who is on a nine-match winning streak, added.

Mentions
TennisWimbledon ATP - SinglesPaul TommyBautista-Agut RobertoAlcaraz CarlosWimbledon 2024
Related Articles
Sinner or Alcaraz? Swiatek to finally master grass? Flashscore's 2024 Wimbledon predictions
Confident Alcaraz faces aggressive Humbert in Wimbledon's fourth round
Unshakeable belief helped weather Tiafoe storm, says Alcaraz after five-set thriller
Show more
Tennis
Emma Navarro turfs out Coco Gauff from Wimbledon following all-American duel
Sun shines to rain on Raducanu parade at Wimbledon
Dimitrov injury sends Medvedev through to Wimbledon quarter-finals
Top seed Sinner battles past Shelton into Wimbledon quarter-finals
Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz repels Ugo Humbert assault to reach quarter-finals
Paolini reaches Wimbledon quarters after tearful Keys retires injured
Updated
Tennis Tracker: Gauff shocked by Navarro in late night duel as Sinner beats Shelton
Updated
Alcaraz faces piano man at Wimbledon as Raducanu carries home hopes
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Van de Beek heading to Girona, Olise having Bayern medical
Paolini reaches Wimbledon quarters after tearful Keys retires injured
Alcaraz faces piano man at Wimbledon as Raducanu carries home hopes
EURO 2024 Tracker: Dutch into semi-finals after second-half turnaround against Turkey

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings