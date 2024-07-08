Elena Rybakina into Wimbledon quarter-finals as Anna Kalinskaya retires

Updated
Elena Rybakina is the the only woman left in a decimated draw to have lifted the Wimbledon trophy
Elena Rybakina is the the only woman left in a decimated draw to have lifted the Wimbledon trophyReuters
Former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina (25) reached the quarter-finals after ailing Russian 17th seed Anna Kalinskaya (25) retired from their clash with a suspected right forearm injury while trailing 6-3, 3-0 on Monday.

Big-hitting Rybakina, who came into the match as the only woman remaining in the decimated draw to have lifted the Venus Rosewater Dish, found herself an early break down but the 2022 champion settled her nerves quickly to reel off the games.

The fourth seed is the also the highest-ranked player left in this year's tournament but said she faced no added pressure heading into the business end.

"Every opponent is difficult and I know that I must always bring my best. That's what I try to do form every match," said Rybakina, who will face 21st seed Elina Svitolina in the last eight.

"I'm just really enjoying every time I step out on the court and I'm happy I'm going fine in the draw.

"Hopefully I can go to the end."

The Moscow-born Kazakh broke back before drawing level at 3-3 when Kalinskaya began to struggle with a forearm problem that she had treated after losing another game.

Kalinskaya appeared to have overcome the problem, much to the relief of her boyfriend and world number one Jannik Sinner who was watching on from the Centre Court stands, but she was unable to prevent Rybakina from winning the first set.

"My serve helps me a lot and especially when the roof is closed there is no wind, no conditions and it's perfect for my game," Rybakina said.

"I'm really happy the way I played the last two matches. I really enjoyed my time here."

The Kazakh saved a break point with a powerful ace and consolidated a break in the second set for a 2-0 lead, but the problems returned for Kalinskaya.

She dropped another game to go a double break down before throwing in the towel and walking off disappointed.

"It's definitely not the way I wanted to finish the match," Rybakina said.

"She's a great player and I know she was suffering with a couple of injuries. If it's the wrist it's difficult to continue to play and I just wish her a speedy recovery."

