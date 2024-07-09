Vekic ends Sun's dream run at Wimbledon to seal first Grand Slam semi-final spot

Vekic ends Sun's dream run at Wimbledon to seal first Grand Slam semi-final spot

Updated
Donna Vekic is into her first Grand Slam semi-final
Donna Vekic is into her first Grand Slam semi-final
Experienced Croatian Donna Vekic (28) ended Lula Sun's (23) extraordinary Wimbledon journey on a damp Tuesday, battling past New Zealand's 123rd-ranked qualifier 5-7, 6-4, 6-1 to reach her maiden Grand Slam singles semi-final on her 43rd main draw appearance.

The victory meant Vekic became only the second woman from her country to reach the All England Club semi-finals, matching the feat of Mirjana Lucic in 1999. But it was not entirely smooth sailing for the unseeded 28-year-old.

"It was a really tough match. She played unbelievable. She pushed me to my limits," said Vekic, who will meet seventh seed Jasmine Paolini or 19th seed Emma Navarro for a place in the title clash on Saturday.

"I felt like I was dying out there the first two sets. My chance came in the end."

Vekic, who previously said she nearly quit the sport after issues with form and fitness after knee surgery in 2021, broke into tears on court as she acknowledged her team's efforts.

"I have a full box of people and without them I would not be here," she said.

Sun saved three breakpoints under the Court One roof and broke for a crucial 6-5 advantage before digging herself out of a hole again to seize the opening set on serve with the most delicate of drop shots.

The left-hander surrendered her serve in the eighth game of the second set before Vekic made a flurry of double faults while serving for the set, only to regain composure and draw level in the match with another break.

She produced a deft drop shot of her own on set point as Sun appeared a shadow of her former self as the match wore on.

The clash turned on its head when world number 37 Vekic broke in the third set after a double fault from Sun's racket, and the former Australian Open and US Open quarter-finalist quickly pulled away for a 5-0 lead.

She duly settled the contest on serve to dash Sun's hopes of becoming the first female qualifier to make the Wimbledon semi-finals since American Alexandra Stevenson 25 years ago.

Key match stats
Key match stats

The battling victory was the perfect reward for Vekic's persistence at the grandest stage.

Only Barbora Strycova (53), Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (52), Elena Likhovtseva (46) and Roberta Vinci (44) have needed more Grand Slam appearances to make a maiden semi-final since the sport turned professional in 1968.

Mentions
