Thierry Henry appointed France Under-21 coach

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Thierry Henry appointed France Under-21 coach
Thierry Henry appointed France Under-21 coach
Thierry Henry was part of the Belgian setup at last year's World Cup
Thierry Henry was part of the Belgian setup at last year's World Cup
Reuters
Former France striker Thierry Henry (46) has been named head coach of the country's Under-21s until 2025, the French Football Federation said in a statement on Monday.

The Arsenal great will lead the team at next year's Olympic Games in Paris, replacing Sylvain Ripoll, who was sacked after France's early exit at this year's European Under-21s.

Former Angers manager Gerald Baticle will join Henry's staff as assistant coach.

France's second all-time top scorer, Henry will return to management after leaving his role as Belgium assistant coach following last year's World Cup.

Henry, also a former Barcelona player, previously coached Arsenal's youth teams, AS Monaco in Ligue 1 and Montreal in Major League Soccer.

Henry ended his playing career in 2014 as the all-time leading scorer for Arsenal - 228 goals - and after earning 123 caps and netting 51 goals for France.

Henry's debut in charge of the Under-21s will be for a friendly against Denmark on Sept. 7 before France take on Slovenia in the Euro qualifiers four days later.

Mentions
FootballHenry ThierryArmand SylvainFrance
Related Articles
Sudakov leads Ukraine into Euro semis after dismantling France
Euro U21 Group D roundup: France remain unbeaten with Switzerland through, Italy stunned
Euro U21 roundup: Czechs snatch win from Germans, England and France advance to quarters
Show more
Football
Arsenal boss Arteta delighted with win at Palace despite Tomiyasu red card
Football Tracker: Henry takes France U21 job as AC Milan see off Bologna
Updated
Martin Odegaard penalty gives 10-man Arsenal tight win over Crystal Palace
Flashscore Women's World Cup best XI: Champion Abelleiro the standout star
Manchester United's Mason Greenwood to leave club after investigation
Updated
Spanish football president apologises for kissing World Cup winner Hermoso
Updated
Transfer News LIVE: City closing in on Doku, Greenwood to leave Man United
Updated
The American rebuild begins after dismal World Cup campaign
Barcelona's US defender Sergino Dest joins Dutch side PSV on loan
Most Read
Football Tracker: Henry takes France U21 job as AC Milan see off Bologna
Barcelona set up new home at Olympic Stadium without suspended boss Xavi
Paul Pogba and Juventus try to move beyond injury and scandal ahead of Serie A start
Flashscore Power Rankings for the 2023 Basketball World Cup: The Outsiders

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |