Thousands of fans welcome Charlton funeral cortege at Old Trafford

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Thousands of fans welcome Charlton funeral cortege at Old Trafford
Thousands of fans welcome Charlton funeral cortege at Old Trafford
Updated
Fans wait outside Old Trafford to pay their respects to Sir Bobby Charlton
Fans wait outside Old Trafford to pay their respects to Sir Bobby Charlton
Reuters
Thousands of fans welcomed the funeral cortege of Manchester United great Bobby Charlton at Old Trafford on Monday as it made its way past the stadium to Manchester cathedral for a private ceremony.

Charlton, a World Cup winner with England and one of United's greatest players, died on Oct. 21 at the age of 86.

Former United manager Alex Ferguson, former players Andy Cole and Paul Scholes, England manager Gareth Southgate, and Prince William were some of the early arrivals among the some-1,000 invited guests at the cathedral for the service.

A throng of fans a dozen deep in places braved the blustery weather to clap as the cortege made its way in front of the Trinity Statue of Charlton, George Best and Denis Law, where a rings of hundreds of bouquets and scarves encircling the statue's base continues to grow.

Sir Alex Ferguson, left, was one to pay his respects
Reuters

Charlton was a key figure in England's 1966 World Cup-winning team, playing alongside his brother Jack. He made 758 appearances for United, scoring 249 goals.

Harry Maguire, Jonny Evans, Tom Heaton and Luke Shaw were among the current United players scheduled to attend the private service, with many absent due to international duties. Current manager Erik ten Hag was not able to attend due to a commitment in the Netherlands.

The ceremony was expected to include tributes and eulogies from United chief executive David Gill, former Manchester United Foundation chief executive John Shiels and a personal tribute from Charlton's family.

Hymns were to include Abide With Me, which is traditionally sung before the FA Cup final.

The England team's arrival at their training base at St. George's Park was delayed on Monday to allow Southgate, Maguire and others to attend.

"Arguably we are talking about the greatest English footballer we have ever had," former United captain Steve Bruce told Sky Sports. "Then of course, he had class as a man too. So when you have the mixture of the two you can understand why there are going to be thousands of people lining the streets.

"One simple thing he always said (when I joined United), 'It's a great club. Just enjoy it, enjoy the privilege of playing for this great football club.'"

Another former United captain Bryan Robson called it a "sad day for football, for Man United and Sir Bobby's family".

"He was a fantastic player, but not just that, he was a great person," Robson told Sky News.

Charlton was a key figure in England's 1966 World Cup-winning team, playing alongside his brother Jack. He made 758 appearances for United, scoring 249 goals, winning three league titles, the FA Cup and European Cup.

Mentions
FootballCharlton BobbyManchester UnitedCole AndyScholes PaulSouthgate GarethMaguire HarryEvans JonnyHeaton Tom
Related Articles
'Remembered forever': Football world pays tribute to Sir Bobby Charlton
Maguire says decision to stay at Manchester United was the right one
Manchester United defender Jonny Evans out for 'next few weeks' with injury
Show more
Football
Mitchell, Blanc & Ten Hag: A new-look management team worthy of Man Utd?
EXCLUSIVE: Chopra says Cooper is happy with Forest progress while no one can touch Man City
Weekend highlights: Dimarco scores a beauty, PSV dominate and Malmo celebrate league title
Team of the Week: Mbappe and Benzema in the goals as Leroy Sane continues to impress
Man United's Hojlund, Eriksen withdrawn from Denmark team duty
Cesc Fabregas named interim manager at Serie B side Como
Palmer, Lewis, Konsa get first England call-ups for Euro qualifiers
Nathan Ake adds to the Netherlands' defensive woes for Euros qualifiers
AC Milan opens Dubai headquarters in Middle East expansion push
Most Read
Palmer haunts his former club as Man City and Chelsea draw eight-goal thriller
Djokovic beats Rune in ATP Finals thriller to secure top spot in year-end rankings
Football Tracker: Atletico Madrid leave it late to beat Villareal, Inter go top of Serie A
'Did you have fun?' - Guardiola and Pochettino revel in Premier League classic

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings