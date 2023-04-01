UK govt rebukes FA for not lighting up Wembley arch in Israel colours ahead of friendly

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. UK govt rebukes FA for not lighting up Wembley arch in Israel colours ahead of friendly
UK govt rebukes FA for not lighting up Wembley arch in Israel colours ahead of friendly
Southgate watches England players in training
Southgate watches England players in training
Reuters
undefined The British government issued a rare rebuke on Thursday to the Football Association (FA) for its decision not to light up Wembley Stadium's arch in blue and white in solidarity with Israel following last week's attacks by Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Wembley, the home of England's national football team, has previously lit up its iconic arch with the colours of Ukraine, Turkey and other countries in solidarity. However, it will not do the same for Israel, media reports said.

"I am extremely disappointed and have made my views clear to the FA," Britain's Secretary for Culture, Media and Sport Lucy Frazer said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

"It is especially disappointing in light of the FA's bold stance on other terrorist attacks in the recent past. Words and actions matter. The Government is clear: we stand with Israel," she added.

The government this week projected the Israeli flag onto Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's Downing Street residence, while parliament lit itself up in blue and white, echoing similar displays of solidarity in other parts of the Western world.

The FA released a statement earlier on Thursday, saying flags and shirts showing support for victims of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict will not be allowed for England's upcoming games against Australia and Italy at Wembley.

England and Australia players will wear black armbands for their friendly on Friday, the FA said, and there will be a period of silence before kick-off.

"On Friday evening, we will remember the innocent victims of the devastating events in Israel and Palestine," the FA said in the statement, without mentioning Wembley's arch.

"We will only permit flags, replica kits and other representations of nationality for the competing nations inside Wembley Stadium."

England then host Italy in a European Championship qualifier on Tuesday.

Mentions
FootballWembleyEnglandAustralia
Related Articles
West Ham's Jarrod Bowen says career-best form behind England recall
Ange Postecoglou admits he 'gave up fight' to change Australian football
Can Jude Bellingham revitalise England and finally take them to the top?
Show more
Football
Holders Senegal draw Cameroon in Africa Cup of Nations group
Euro 2024 roundup: Turkey go top of Group D and close in on Euros after edging Croatia
Robertson injured as Scotland beaten by Spain in nervy Euro 2024 qualifier
Southgate urges England understudies to seize chance against Australia
Morocco hires former Spanish manager Jorge Vilda as new women's team coach
Tonali and Zaniolo leave Italy squad over police investigation into reported gambling
Wayne Rooney targets Premier League return 'in the near future' with Birmingham
Former PSG boss Christopher Galtier takes job in Qatar with Al-Duhail
Liverpool's Anfield Road stand upper tier to remain closed until 2024
Most Read
Five things to look out for as Euro 2024 qualifying kicks back into action
Brazil coach Diniz excited about Neymar and Vinicius combination
Albania coach Sylvinho eyes Euro qualification after dream start
Can Jude Bellingham revitalise England and finally take them to the top?

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings