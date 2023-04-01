UKAD appeals against doping all-clear for British boxer Conor Benn

Benn was provisionally suspended by UKAD in April
Reuters
UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) has appealed against the independent National Anti-Doping Panel's decision to clear British welterweight Conor Benn (26) after he failed two voluntary drug tests last year.

Benn was scheduled to take on Chris Eubank Jr last October in London in a much-hyped fight between the sons of two former arch-rivals but it was called off after he returned a finding for trace amounts of fertility drug clomifene.

He was subsequently cleared of intentional doping by the WBC, which said a "highly elevated consumption of eggs" was a reasonable explanation for the failed tests, but was provisionally suspended by UKAD in April.

UKAD lifted Benn's provisional suspension in July based on a National Anti-Doping Panel ruling that UKAD has now appealed against.

UKAD can confirm that it has filed an appeal in respect of a decision handed down by the independent National Anti-Doping Panel regarding anti-doping proceedings brought by UKAD against Mr Conor Benn," it said in a statement.

Benn said on social media platform X that he was disappointed by the appeal.

"As I have said before, I am innocent. Nothing has changed and I remain confident in my position," he added.

