UKAD appeals against doping all-clear for British boxer Conor Benn

Benn was scheduled to take on Chris Eubank Jr last October in London in a much-hyped fight between the sons of two former arch-rivals but it was called off after he returned a finding for trace amounts of fertility drug clomifene.
He was subsequently cleared of intentional doping by the WBC, which said a "highly elevated consumption of eggs" was a reasonable explanation for the failed tests, but was provisionally suspended by UKAD in April.
UKAD lifted Benn's provisional suspension in July based on a National Anti-Doping Panel ruling that UKAD has now appealed against.
“UKAD can confirm that it has filed an appeal in respect of a decision handed down by the independent National Anti-Doping Panel regarding anti-doping proceedings brought by UKAD against Mr Conor Benn," it said in a statement.
Benn said on social media platform X that he was disappointed by the appeal.
"As I have said before, I am innocent. Nothing has changed and I remain confident in my position," he added.