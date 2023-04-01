US women match men with 4x100m relay gold at World Championships

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Athletics
  3. US women match men with 4x100m relay gold at World Championships
US women match men with 4x100m relay gold at World Championships
The US team won the relay by 0.18 seconds
The US team won the relay by 0.18 seconds
Reuters
The United States won the women's 4x100m relay gold as Sha'Carri Richardson (23) and Gabby Thomas came into the team to see them home ahead of regular rivals Jamaica in a championship record time of 41.03 seconds on Saturday.

The first three did their job so that Richardson, the individual 100m champion, was always in control.

Jamaica's Shericka Jackson (29), the 200m champion, had too much to do as they took silver in 41.21 while Britain claimed bronze with 41.97.

Earlier, the US men won their 4x100m relay final but the US women's 4x400 team were disqualified from the semi-final after an illegal baton change.

Noah Lyles (26) completed a glorious World Championships when he anchored the United States to victory in the World Championship 4x100 metres relay to claim a third Budapest gold medal on Saturday.

Despite their rich depth, the US had not won an Olympic final since 2000 and had just one gold from the last seven World Championships amid a series of fumbles and disqualifications.

But they were almost faultless on Saturday as Christian Coleman (27), Fred Kerley (28), Brandon Carnes (28) and Lyles won in 37.38.

The US men's relay team celebrate their win in Budapest
Reuters

Olympic champions Italy, with Tokyo individual gold medallist Lamont Marcell Jacobs (28) on the second leg, took silver with 37.62, with Jamaica finishing strongly to edge out Britain for bronze in 37.76.

Mentions
AthleticsRichardson Sha’CarriThomas DannielLyles NoahJackson SherickaJacobs MarcellColeman ChristianMcBride Brandon
Related Articles
Richardson caps comeback with 100m win at US championships, as Charleston causes upset
Defending champion Kerley fails to make 100m final as Lyles and Coleman qualify fastest
Fast times and big crowds as World Championships return to Europe
Show more
Athletics
Canada's Pierce LePage captures first world decathlon title
Kenya's Kipyegon claims 5,000m win for second gold in Budapest
Marco Arop goes from back to front to take 800m gold
Updated
Sweden's Duplantis soars to second straight world pole vault title
Canada's LePage leads decathlon at world championships with two events to go
Amane Beriso leads Ethiopian 1-2 in women's marathon
Updated
Shericka Jackson wins 200m gold in second-best time ever
Lyles races to third 200m world title after some serious self-reflection
Noah Lyles completes sprint double with third straight world 200m title
Most Read
Football Tracker: Girona see off Sevilla through Garcia, PSG lean on Mbappe for Lens win
Transfer News LIVE: Brighton close in on Baleba as Petrovic signs for Chelsea
Who's Missing? Mason Mount out of Manchester United's match against Forest
Man Utd fight back from two down to fend off Nottingham Forest

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |