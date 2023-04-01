Wales captain Aaron Ramsey leaves Nice by mutual consent, signs for boyhood club Cardiff

Wales captain Aaron Ramsey leaves Nice by mutual consent, signs for boyhood club Cardiff
Aaron Ramsey has captained his national side Wales since the age of 20
Reuters
Wales captain Aaron Ramsey (32) has left Nice by mutual agreement, the Ligue 1 club announced on Saturday, with Cardiff City announcing his return to his boyhood club.

The midfielder and former Arsenal player had arrived at the French side last August on a free transfer and made 34 appearances, scoring once.

Ramsey, a fluent Welsh speaker, became the youngest-ever captain of the Wales national side in 2011 aged 20, and earned 82 international caps.

He was a part of the Wales side that reached the semi-finals of Euro 2016 and participated in the World Cup in Qatar last year.

