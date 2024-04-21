Werder Bremen battle past high flying Stuttgart after Marvin Ducksch brace

Werder Bremen eased their lingering relegation concerns by battling to a 2-1 win over Stuttgart at the Weserstadion to earn their first victory in eight Bundesliga games.

The visitors came flying out the traps as they looked to cement their Champions League aspirations with an early chance from Deniz Undav, but Michael Zetterer was equal to the German international's low effort.

Despite their lowly league position, Bremen didn’t let themselves get overwhelmed by their opponents and tried to make their own imprint on the game, with their efforts soon being rewarded.

Nick Woltemade looked to be through on goal with just the keeper to beat when he was brought down by Jamie Leweling, leaving referee Robert Schroder with the easy decision to point to the penalty spot. Marvin Ducksch calmly stepped up to slot into the bottom right of Alexander Nübel’s goal to give the hosts the lead.

Leweling attempted to redeem himself right after the restart with a shot from distance, but his blocked effort failed to trouble the Bremen defence, although this was a sign of things to come, with Stuttgart upping the pressure on their opponents.

The pressure was nearly rewarded just before HT when Undav leaped above his marker to meet a fine cross from the left-wing, but the striker failed to keep his header down, as it rattled the crossbar and bounced to safety.

Match stats Flashscore

Romano Schmid ensured the Riversiders got off to the perfect start in the second half, as his smart pass allowed Ducksch to hit a first time effort past Nubel to double the hosts’ lead.

The two sides continued to trade blows following the goal until Die Roten finally got their lifeline through the persistent Undav.

Substitute Chris Fuhrich squirmed free on the left flank before firing a low cross into a congested box, with Undav getting himself in the fortunate position to poke the ball over the line.

That goal saw a shift in the momentum as Stuttgart piled the pressure on the hosts defence in the hope of finding an equaliser.

But Bremen held on bravely as they moved up one place to 11th, but more importantly they opened up a eight point gap on the relegation play-off place.

Meanwhile, Stuttgart missed the chance to move 10 points clear of fifth place Borussia Dortmund, and will need to wait a few more weeks to confirm their return to the Champions League for the first time in 14 years.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Marvin Ducksch (Werder Bremen)

Player ratings Flashscore

Check out all the match stats with Flashscore.