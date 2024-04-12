Xabi Alonso 'ready' for beer shower if Leverkusen lift Bundesliga title

Xabi Alonso 'ready' for beer shower if Leverkusen lift Bundesliga title
Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso (42) said on Friday he was ready to be showered with beer should his side claim the Bundesliga title with a win over Werder Bremen this weekend.

Leverkusen, who are still unbeaten this season, can guarantee the league title by beating Bremen on Sunday, which would be the first league crown in the club's 120-year history.

Alonso won the Bundesliga three times as a Bayern Munich player and showered then-manager Pep Guardiola with beer, a tradition in German football.

Asked if he was expecting the same treatment, Alonso told reporters: "I haven't thought about it and it's best to be spontaneous.

"But if I see the players all around me, then I'll be ready."

While Leverkusen have a 16-point lead with six games remaining, Alonso, who has chosen to stay at Leverkusen despite reported interest from former club Liverpool, hopes to secure the title on Sunday.

"Thankfully it's not our only chance, but we of course want to win," he said.

"The fans deserve the chance to celebrate something."

Leverkusen could also clinch the title on Saturday should Bayern Munich and Stuttgart, who host Cologne and Eintracht Frankfurt, lose.

"That would be a big surprise. It wouldn't happen normally," Alonso said.

"To be honest, it's better to win it on our own pitch.

"If we do that, it'll be a special moment for the club."

Alonso said his side, nicknamed 'Neverkusen' for failing to get across the line in big games in their history, would not get cold feet.

"We need to be focused in our game and trust our qualities and mentality," Alonso said.

"I think there is no reason to believe things will be different (against Bremen)."

