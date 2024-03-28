Big bidding expected for NFL Christmas games

  Big bidding expected for NFL Christmas games
Big bidding expected for NFL Christmas games
The NFL have only had two games played on a Wednesday since 1949
Stephen Lew - USA TODAY Sports
There will be a hot commodity on the market ahead of next holiday season: a pair of NFL games on Christmas Day.

The league plans to auction off the TV rights to those two games to the highest bidder, with the price starting at $50million per game, Front Office Sports reported Thursday.

In an unexpected move, the NFL decided to schedule a double-header on Christmas Day, which falls on a Wednesday in 2024.

NFL executives pointed to the ratings the three Christmas games got in 2023; each were among the top 10 in ratings in the regular season, per the Wall Street Journal.

Because games on a Wednesday would not fall under any preexisting contract, the league will allow all its TV and streaming partners - CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN-ABC and Amazon Prime - to duke it out for the rights.

There have been only two NFL games played on a Wednesday since 1949. One was when the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants were moved off a Thursday to avoid conflicting with the 2012 Democratic National Convention.

The other was when the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers were scheduled to play on Thanksgiving but the game was pushed back three times due to COVID-19.

This will be the fifth straight season the NFL has played on Christmas, encroaching on a sports day typically dominated by the NBA.

