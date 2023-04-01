Browns beat Jets to clinch first NFL play-off berth since 2020

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. American football
  3. NFL
  4. Browns beat Jets to clinch first NFL play-off berth since 2020
Browns beat Jets to clinch first NFL play-off berth since 2020
Cleveland quarterback Joe Flacco unleashes a pass in the Browns' NFL victory over the New York Jets
Cleveland quarterback Joe Flacco unleashes a pass in the Browns' NFL victory over the New York Jets
AFP
Resurgent Cleveland quarterback Joe Flacco threw for three touchdowns in a 37-20 NFL victory over the New York Jets on Thursday that saw the Browns punch their ticket to the playoffs.

The post-season was looking unlikely for the Browns after star quarterback Deshaun Watson suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in November.

Flacco, a former Super Bowl MVP with the Baltimore Ravens who was without a team at the start of the season, is the fourth quarterback to start for the injury-plagued Browns this season.

The Browns are now 4-1 with the 38-year-old Flacco starting and 11-5 for the season. Assured of at least a wild card, they still have a chance to win the AFC North division currently led by Baltimore.

"He's got something left in the tank," Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said of Flacco, who passed for 309 yards, three touchdown's and an interception.

He connected with Jerome Ford on two touchdown passes in the first half as the Browns built a 34-14 lead.

Flacco spent three seasons with the Jets before they opted not to re-sign him. Nor did they turn to him when superstar Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles tendon in the first game of the season.

Flacco insisted this week there were no hard feelings, but he schooled his former team with 296 yards in the first half.

"He's battling like crazy," Stefanski said of Flacco. "I think he's doing a nice job of playing within himself and playing within the scheme. But he's also making plays. There were a bunch of plays he made tonight that were key."

Elijah Moore, another former Jet, caught an eight-yard TD before departing with a concussion in the second quarter.

Kareem Hunt had a seven-yard touchdown run for the Browns, who were without star receiver Amari Cooper because of a heel injury.

Browns tight end David Njoku had four catches for 114 yards in just the first quarter. He finished with six receptions for 134 yards.

A Flacco interception in the second quarter yielded a Jets touchdown as New York's Jermaine Johnson grabbed it and returned it 37 yards.

Cleveland's defence also scored, with safety Ronnie Hickman intercepting Jets quarterback Trevor Siemian and racing 30 yards for a TD.

Siemian, starting for the second week in a row in place of Zach Wilson, who was sidelined by a concussion, completed 32 of 45 passes for 261 yards and one touchdown.

Mentions
American footballNFLCleveland BrownsNew York JetsAmerican Sports
Related Articles
NFL roundup: Lions rally to maul Bears while Cowboys and 49ers cruise
Jets quarterback Rodgers will not return this season but expects to play beyond 2024
Jets quarterback Rodgers back at practice 11 weeks after Achilles surgery
Show more
American football
Lamar Jackson leaps to top of the MVP race with win over 49ers
Bowl roundup: Jason Bean lifts Kansas past UNLV with six touchdowns
Lamar Jackson leaps to top of the MVP race with win over 49ers
NFL roundup: Ravens top 49ers in duel of conference leaders
Isiah Pacheco exits with concussion as Chiefs edged out by Raiders
NFL roundup: Lions topple Vikings to lock down NFC North title
NFL roundup: Rudolph brings Christmas gift to Steelers, Bills maintain playoff push
Chicago Bears set to sign kicker Cairo Santos to huge new four-year contract
NFL reportedly deny Eagles' appeal of security chief’s sideline ban and fine
Most Read
Every Premier League fixture over the 2023/24 festive period
VAR drama as West Ham stun Arsenal to climb into top six
'I've even made a list': Napoli go into Monza game with injury and suspension problems
Rudy's Rumour Mill: Inter Milan offer to Zielinski, Tottenham plan title mega spend

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings