Jets' QB Rodgers vows to 'rise yet again' after season-ending injury

Rodgers went down with the injury four plays into his Jets debut
Profimedia
Aaron Rodgers (39) vowed to "rise yet again" in a social media post on Wednesday, two days after he suffered a shocking season-ending tear to his left Achilles tendon.

The New York Jets quarterback went down with the injury four plays into his highly-anticipated debut with the Jets on Monday, leading some to wonder whether it could spell the end of his playing career.

"I'm completely heartbroken and moving through all of the emotions, but deeply touched and humbled by the support and love," Rodgers said in a post on Instagram.

"Please keep me in your thoughts and prayers as I begin the healing process today.

"The night is darkest before the dawn. And I shall rise yet again."

The Jets last made the NFL playoffs in 2010 and since then have finished in last place in the four-team AFC East division seven times but rallied to defeat the visiting Buffalo Bills 22-16 in a thrilling overtime victory on Monday.

Hopes were high coming into the season that Rodgers was the missing piece the team needed to contend for a Super Bowl but now the team is forced to continue their campaign without the four-time league MVP.

"Proud of my guys, 1-0," Rodgers said in the post, which included photos of him from the game.

Future Hall of Famer Rodgers joined the Jets in a blockbuster offseason deal after 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers.

The squad now looks to back-up quarterback Zach Wilson, who the Jets selected with the second pick of the 2021 NFL Draft but who underperformed in his first two seasons with the team.

