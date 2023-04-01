NFL confirm teams for Wembley, Tottenham and Munich later this year

Wembley Stadium hosted the Atlanta Falcons and Jacksonville Jaguars in October 2023
Wembley Stadium hosted the Atlanta Falcons and Jacksonville Jaguars in October 2023
AFP
The Chicago Bears, Minnesota Vikings and Jacksonville Jaguars will play NFL games in London next season while the Carolina Panthers head for Munich, the league announced on Thursday.

The NFL announced designated teams for 2024 season contests as part of its International Games series. Exact dates and opponents will not be known until the regular-season schedule is released later this year.

The Bears and Vikings will play their games at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium while the Jaguars return to Wembley Stadium for their 12th game in London under a multi-year deal.

The Panthers will travel to Germany to play in Munich's Allianz Arena, the home of Bundesliga side Bayern Munich.

The NFL's first regular-season game in Germany was played in 2022 at Allianz Arena with Tampa Bay beating Seattle 21-16.

The NFL said last month it will play a regular-season game in 2024 at Sao Paulo, Brazil, but no designated team was announced for the contest at Corinthians Arena, the NFL's first such game in South America.

"Taking our game to more fans around the world is a major priority for the league and its 32 teams, and we are delighted to be returning to London and Munich in 2024," said Peter O'Reilly, NFL executive vice president, club business, league events and international.

"International passion for the game and the NFL continues to grow and having our teams and their world-class athletes play games and engage with fans around the world is an important part of becoming a truly global sport."

The Bears, Vikings and Jaguars have NFL international marketing rights in the United Kingdom while the Panthers have such rights in Germany.

The NFL also plans to return to playing games in Mexico City but will not in 2024 due to renovations at Estadio Azteca.

