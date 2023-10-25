Super sub Evanilson the hat-trick hero as Porto roar back to dismantle Antwerp

  4. Super sub Evanilson the hat-trick hero as Porto roar back to dismantle Antwerp
Evanilson scored three in the second half to set Porto on their way to three points in Group H
AFP
Porto captain Pepe made a triumphant return to the starting XI to guide the Portuguese giants to a 4-1 comeback victory at bottom-of-the-group Royal Antwerp, becoming the oldest-ever outfield player in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) aged 40 years and 241 days in the process, as Evanilson bagged a brilliant hat-trick.

This was a game that the hosts really needed to win, having failed to pick up a point in their opening two matchdays - including blowing a 2-0 lead against Shakhtar Donetsk earlier this month. After a quiet start, deadly visiting duo Galeno and Mehdi Taremi began to get involved, with the latter’s shot off Alhassan Yusuf’s tucked-in arm drawing unsuccessful penalty appeals, before Galeno drove forward and sidefooted an effort narrowly wide.

At the other end, winger Arbnor Muja’s sighter flashed over, but home boss Mark van Bommel didn’t have to wait much longer for the breakthrough. David Carmo’s sloppy pass was intercepted by Michel-Ange Balikwisha, and after Vincent Janssen’s shot then ricocheted off Alan Varela, Yusuf was on hand to guide in coolly from just inside the box after 37 minutes.

Porto’s problems grew just before the break when the injured Wendell was replaced by Evanilson. But immediately after the interval, the substitute levelled proceedings as teenager Arthur Vermeeren was dispossessed in a pincer movement by Galeno and Taremi, who squared for the forward to score in his third successive appearance.

Soon afterwards, home goalkeeper Jean Butez had to react sharply to deny Varela, but he was powerless to prevent the Dragons completing the turnaround. Joao Mario twisted Antwerp left-back Jelle Bataille inside and out, and after finding Stephen Eustaquio in space, the Canada international found Butez’s right-hand corner via a slight deflection off Soumaila Coulibaly.

A crucial Toby Alderweireld interception prevented Taremi being able to race through, before the vastly experienced defender crashed a header off Diogo Costa’s crossbar, while Porto forward Pepe was thwarted by a last-ditch Owen Wijndal block as the contest opened up. Sergio Conceicao’s men were in no mood for a nervy finish however.

Joao Mario was again instrumental for his team’s third, charging down the left this time and then showing great vision to cross for Pepê, whose exquisite first-time lay-off was thumped in stunningly by Evanilson. And the 24-year-old duly completed his treble, producing a lovely lob over Butez following Taremi’s inch-perfect pass over the top.

The victory strengthens Porto’s grip on second place after Shakhtar’s earlier loss at Barcelona, while this latest defeat for Antwerp piles the pressure on Van Bommel, who has presided over just one win in eight matches across all competitions.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Joao Mario (Porto)

Antwerp - Porto player ratings
Flashscore

Check out all the match stats with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballChampions LeagueFC PortoAntwerp
