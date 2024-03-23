Argentina down El Salvador despite missing Lionel Messi through injury

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Argentina down El Salvador despite missing Lionel Messi through injury
Argentina down El Salvador despite missing Lionel Messi through injury
Argentina celebrate their win
Argentina celebrate their win
AFP
The absence of captain Lionel Messi (36) didn't slow Argentina down on Friday as the world champions warmed up for their Copa America title defence with a 3-0 friendly victory over El Salvador in Philadelphia.

Defender Cristian Romero opened the scoring in the 16th minute with Enzo Fernández in the 42nd and Giovani Lo Celso in the 52nd completing the victory at Lincoln Financial Field, home of the NFL's Philadelphia Eagles.

Messi, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner now starring for Major League Soccer's Inter Miami, was ruled out of Friday's match and Argentina's friendly against Costa Rica in Los Angeles next week after tweaking a hamstring in Miami's 3-1 victory over Nashville in the CONCACAF Champions Cup this month.

On a chilly night in Philadelphia, Argentina didn't need him to comfortably win their first friendly of the year against a team that has now gone 21 matches without a win.

Romero was the first to break through against the team coached by Spain's David Doniga, rising to head home a corner kick taken by Angel Di Maria.

Minutes before half-time, Di Maria received the ball on the right flank and set up Rodrigo de Paul, whose back pass was headed by Lo Celso to Fernandez who slotted home from in front of the goal.

After the break. it was Lo Celso's turn as he finished off another brilliant connection between Di Maria and Lautaro Martinez with a left-footed shot.

The match saw Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni take the opportunity to give minutes to youngsters Alejandro Garnacho and Valentin Barco - the 19-year-old left-back signed by Brighton in January who stood out for the U-23 team in qualifying for the Paris Olympics.

Mentions
FootballMessi LionelLo Celso GiovaniRomero CristianFernandez EnzoArgentina
Related Articles
Lionel Messi sidelined for Argentina friendlies with hamstring injury
Argentina switch friendlies to US after China cancels matches amid Lionel Messi fallout
Inter Miami's Lionel Messi sets record straight over Hong Kong absence
Show more
Football
Brazil boss break silence on 'shameful' Robinho and Alves rape cases
Australia's Bos and McGree ruled out of World Cup qualifier against Lebanon
John McGinn admits Scotland need to be more 'streetwise' after Dutch thrashing
Dazzling Phil Foden puts pressure on Gareth Southgate to find England role
Convincing win over Scotland offers 'sloppy' Netherlands no pleasure
England boss Gareth Southgate dismisses disrespectful Man Utd links
UEFA settles Liverpool fans' claims over 2022 Champions League final chaos
Douglas Luiz warns Brazil to be wary of Aston Villa teammate Ollie Watkins
Daniel Munoz nets first goal for Colombia to earn victory over Spain
Most Read
Delving into the decades-long 'Jollof Derby' between Nigeria and Ghana
Tennis Tracker: Rain wipes out play after Sabalenka battles through, Rublev sent packing
Aryna Sabalenka's much anticipated Miami opener against Paula Badosa delayed by rain
Leicester City take out legal proceedings against Premier League and EFL

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings