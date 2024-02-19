Girona's title challenge takes another hit as Athletic Bilbao win five-goal thriller

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. LaLiga
  4. Girona's title challenge takes another hit as Athletic Bilbao win five-goal thriller
Girona's title challenge takes another hit as Athletic Bilbao win five-goal thriller
Athletic Bilbao celebrate their opening goal at San Mames
Athletic Bilbao celebrate their opening goal at San Mames
AFP
Athletic Bilbao boosted their ambitions of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League for the first time in a decade, as they inflicted a 3-2 defeat on title hopefuls Girona. Alex Berenguer grabbed a brace as the Lions moved to within two points of the top-four, while the visitors suffered back-to-back league defeats for the first time this season.

The hosts raced into the lead within 90 seconds, although Michel's men were architects of their own downfall as Aleix García played a horrendous pass in front of his own area. Berenguer nipped in to pinch possession, before swivelling and finding the bottom corner with a low shot.

That was the third quickest goal the visitors had ever conceded in LaLiga, but they were undeterred, fashioning a pair of chances for Viktor Tsygankov, the best of which was saved.

Ernesto Valverde’s side were far from sitting back at the other end though, with Inaki Williams coming close to a second when he burst on to a ball down the right before cutting inside and hitting the post.

The striker would have two more opportunities as the break approached, the latter of them headed too close to the goalkeeper, although only after Girona’s Yangel Herrera had clattered agonisingly close from distance.

Match stats
Opta by StatsPerform

By the interval, Athletic had gone nearly eight hours without conceding, but their resistance was broken within four minutes of the restart when Tsygankov tucked home from inside the six-yard box, converting Ivan Martín’s bobbling cross.

It did not take long for the lead to be restored though, as Miguel Gutierrez cheaply lost possession to Gorka Guruzeta, who whipped a low ball into the area, where it was struck home by Berenguer.

Moments later, Inaki finally got his goal, benefitting from two Girona defenders leaving a long ball to each other, meaning the striker could control and strike into the far corner via the inside of the post.

A point-blank range save from Paulo Gazzaniga prevented Berenguer from taking home the match ball, as things threatened to get embarrassing for the visitors.

That stop proved crucial as Eric García nodded home Aleix García’s free-kick with quarter of an hour remaining, although their momentum was stalled by a five-minute stoppage for a medical emergency in the crowd.

They still created a hatful of chances in added time though, with Artem Dovbyk smashing into the side netting, while after Unai Simon had denied Sávio, Dani Vivian’s stunning goalline from Jhon Solís clearance ensured Athletic took the points.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Alex Berenguer (Athletic Bilbao

Athletic Bilbao - Girona player ratings
Flashscore

Check out all the match stats with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballLaLigaAth BilbaoGirona
Related Articles
Atletico looking to repeat winning trick in Madrid derby to keep title hopes alive
Xavi feeling 'liberated' after announcing sudden departure from Barcelona
Shock contenders Girona visit Almeria aiming to take solo lead in LaLiga
Show more
Football
Onana rescues point for Everton against Palace as Glasner watches on
German second-tier attracts more fans than Bundesliga on matchday 22
Struggling Napoli replace coach Mazzarri ahead of Barcelona clash
Napoli visit begins Xavi's final chance of restoring Barcelona pride
Image rights alone set to delay Mbappe's move to Real Madrid
Atletico's Diego Simeone returns to cherished Milan for tough Inter battle
Hamari Traore and Krepin Diatta banned following Cup of Nations outbursts
Emerse Fae confirmed as Côte d'Ivoire coach after AFCON victory
Crystal Palace appoint highly-rated Oliver Glasner as new manager
Updated
Most Read
Image rights alone set to delay Mbappe's move to Real Madrid
Coco Gauff keen for tennis to follow basketball in male vs female duels
Crystal Palace appoint highly-rated Oliver Glasner as new manager
OPINION: Jannik Sinner can reach the very top after rising to career-high ranking

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings