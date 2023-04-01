Olympic champion Tentoglou wins long jump gold at Worlds with final leap

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Athletics
  3. World Championships
  4. Olympic champion Tentoglou wins long jump gold at Worlds with final leap
Olympic champion Tentoglou wins long jump gold at Worlds with final leap
Updated
Tentoglou celebrates after winning gold
Tentoglou celebrates after winning gold
Reuters
Olympic champion Miltiadis Tentoglou (25) of Greece won long jump gold at the World Championships on Thursday as his final leap of 8.52 metres edged him ahead of long-time leader Wayne Pinnock (22) of Jamaica.

Tentoglou is no stranger to such things, having won Olympic gold with his final jump in Tokyo after being out of the medals after five rounds.

It went the other way in Eugene last year when he was leading after five only for Wang Jianan of China to come from nowhere, take gold and demote the Greek to silver.

Tentoglou got Thursday's final off to a flier as he produced a huge season’s best 8.50m with his opening jump, only for Pinnock to match it in the second round.

That put Pinnock, who flew to a world-leading 8.54 metres on his opening jump in Wednesday's qualifying and a personal best by 17cm, in the lead on the back of having the best second jump by one centimetre.

Tentoglou competing in the men's long jump
Reuters

In the final round, though, Tentoglou hit the board perfectly to soar ahead and Pinnock was unable to improve on his final attempt.

"When he pulled that off I couldn't believe it but then I could, of course, I know what he's capable of," said Pinnock.

"I just knew he had it but I just didn't know he would do it, that he would pull it off at that moment.

"But this is still a silver medal. It's really a dream come true. Watching people like Tentoglou gave me the motivation as a youngster to reach the top. And now I'm there, nearly there."

Tentoglou celebrates alongside silver medallist Pinnock and bronze medallist Gayle
Reuters

Jamaican Tajay Gayle (27) snatched bronze with his final leap of 8.27m, matching compatriot Carey McLeod (25) but edging him on countback.

McLeod was lucky to escape injury after slipping on takeoff on his third jump, spiralling spectacularly into the air and landing face-first into the pit.

Mentions
AthleticsTentoglou MiltiadisWorld Championships
Related Articles
Noah Lyles clocks fastest time in 200m semis at Worlds after freak cart crash
Updated
Shericka Jackson and Gabby Thomas on song in women's 200m semi-finals
Warholm back on top of world 400-hurdles podium, Moon and Kennedy share pole vault title
Show more
Athletics
Dutchwoman Bol wins long-awaited gold in 400m hurdles at World Championships
Jamaicans Watson and Williams pick up track golds, Rogers claims women's hammer
Updated
Kerr stuns Ingebrigtsen to win 1,500m gold at World Championships, Paulino claims 400m
Sha'Carri Richardson and Shericka Jackson on course for 200m showdown
Noah Lyles takes next step towards sprint double by winning 200m heat with ease
Italian Gianmarco Tamberi wins thrilling world championship high jump final
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Veiga on his way to Saudi Arabia, City announce Doku signing
Lionel Messi into another final after producing heroics for Miami yet again
Lionel Messi not thinking about retirement, wants to 'enjoy every moment'
Five Premier League transfer scenarios to keep an eye on at the end of the window

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |