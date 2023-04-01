ATP roundup: Andrey Rublev and Pedro Cachin claim clay-court titles

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. ATP roundup: Andrey Rublev and Pedro Cachin claim clay-court titles
ATP roundup: Andrey Rublev and Pedro Cachin claim clay-court titles
Rublev was too good for Ruud
Rublev was too good for Ruud
Reuters
Second seed Andrey Rublev (25) of Russia defeated first seed Casper Ruud (24) of Norway 7-6, 6-0 to win his second title of the season on Sunday at the Nordea Open in Bastad, Sweden.

Rublev, who dropped only one set all week, won 80% (36 of 45) of his first-service points and converted four of his eight break chances in the one-hour, 33-minute final.

Rublev captured his 14th career title and improved to 4-0 head-to-head on clay courts against Ruud, who won only 15 of the 45 points in the second set.

Ruud vs Rublev highlights
Flashscore
The match stats
Flashscore

Unseeded Pedro Cachin (28) of Argentina captured his maiden ATP Tour title by rallying for a 3-6, 6-0, 7-5 victory against former champion Albert Ramos Vinolas (35) of Spain in Gstaad, Switzerland.

With the two-hour, 23-minute triumph, the 28-year-old Cachin became the fifth first-time champion on the tour this year. He also climbed 41 spots to a career-high No. 49 in the ATP world rankings.

Cachin struck seven aces and converted five of his 12 break chances against Ramos Vinolas, who received a medical timeout during the second set for blisters.

Cachin vs Ramos highlights
Flashscore
Mentions
TennisRublev AndreyCachin PedroRuud CasperRamos-Vinolas Albert
Related Articles
Djokovic to face Cachin in Wimbledon opener, Rybakina up against Rogers
In Nadal's absence, a new generation is set to challenge at wide open Roland Garros
Rare talent Carlos Alcaraz 'on his way to 30 Grand Slams'
Show more
Tennis
Coric and Vekic claim Hopman Cup title for Croatia against Switzerland
Updated
Croatia down Alcaraz's Spain in Hopman Cup to book final against Switzerland
Tennis Tracker: Rublev defeats Ruud to claim Swedish Open, Croatia win Hopman Cup
Russian player Vera Zvonareva blocked from entering Poland ahead of Warsaw Open
Tennis Tracker: Ruud and Rublev into Bastad final, Alcaraz beats Coric in Hopman Cup
Alcaraz beats Goffin on Hopman Cup debut but Spain ultimately fall to Belgium
Alcaraz finding it 'tough to believe' he's Wimbledon champion ahead of Hopman Cup
Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz wins first match since Wimbledon, Rublev downs Zverev in Bastad
Hungarian Toth apologises for erasing mark in match against Zhang
Tennis Tracker: Ruud and Zverev ease into Bastad semis, Kasatkina through in Palermo
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: PSG and Mbappe saga rolls on, Mitrovic on the move?
Lionel Messi scores stunning stoppage-time winner on Inter Miami debut
Fernandes and Sancho give Manchester United friendly win over Arsenal
French players' union supports Kylian Mbappe amid PSG contract row

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |