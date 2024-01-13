Palacios comes to the rescue as Leverkusen leave it late to oust Augsburg

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Bundesliga
  4. Palacios comes to the rescue as Leverkusen leave it late to oust Augsburg
Palacios comes to the rescue as Leverkusen leave it late to oust Augsburg
Palacios comes to the rescue as Leverkusen leave it late to oust Augsburg
Palacios comes to the rescue as Leverkusen leave it late to oust Augsburg
AFP
A 94th-minute strike by Exequiel Palacios was responsible for Bayer Leverkusen restoring their four-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga table, as Xabi Alonso’s men saw off Augsburg 1-0 in a tight affair at the WWK Arena.

With a remarkable 25 matches unbeaten already under their belts before the winter break, Leverkusen’s attempts to extend that record start to a campaign by a German club were surprisingly muted in the early stages.

The icy conditions surely played a part, but both Alejandro Grimaldo and Patrik Schick soon found their groove to test Finn Dahmen, who was still waiting for a maiden Bundesliga clean sheet on his 30th appearance in the competition.

Recent positive results against the likes of Eintracht Frankfurt and Borussia Dortmund suggested Augsburg wouldn’t go away quietly to the league leaders, and Ermedin Demirović whipped one wide from outside the area, before Grimaldo thundered against the bar himself from distance for the visitors. Dahmen was on hand again to keep out Robert Andrich’s header before the break, leading to an unlikely half-time scoreline given that Leverkusen had been ahead after 45 minutes on a league-high 11 occasions this campaign.

The away side’s inability to find the target ensured things remained in the balance as proceedings got back underway, and the best chance of the match soon fell the way of the hosts.

The ever-dangerous Demirovic raced away and rounded Lukas Hradecky, but sliced wide with the goal at his mercy, before Phillip Tietz had his strike ruled out for offside. The introduction of Florian Wirtz brought promise for Leverkusen, but Augsburg stopped wave after wave of attack to ensure a nail-biting final few minutes.

And there was ultimately a cruel twist for the home side, as Grimaldo’s ball was brought under control and smashed in from close range by Palacios, preserving Leverkusen’s position at the summit of the Bundesliga table.

Augsburg were ever so close to a first league clean sheet of the campaign, but they ultimately extended their winless run to four competitive matches.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Finn Dahmen (Augsburg)

Augsburg - Bayer Leverkusen player ratings
Flashscore

Check out all the match stats with Flashscore. 

Mentions
FootballBundesligaAugsburgBayer Leverkusen
Related Articles
Bayern bank on Kane for winning restart against Hoffenheim as Bundesliga returns
Harry Kane and Serhou Guirassy face off as Bayern host surprise package Stuttgart
Leaders Leverkusen out to stretch Bundesliga winning run against Dortmund
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Gordon scores screamer as Newcastle stun City, Dortmund beating Darmstadt
Updated
Reims move up to fifth after convincing away victory over Monaco
Rade Krunic joins Fenerbahce on loan from AC Milan
Transfer News LIVE: Juventus keen on Henderson, Brighton closing in on Boca's Barco
Updated
Fulham boss Silva sees red over yellow card for Chelsea's Gusto
Late goal from Rrahmani rescues Napoli against lowly Salernitana
Irvine and Bos help Australia cruise past India in Asian Cup group opener
Updated
Palmer scores penalty as Chelsea edge to nervy win over rivals Fulham
Burnley sign Chelsea forward David Datro Fofana on loan
Most Read
Disgusted Ronnie O'Sullivan slams Masters venue Alexandra Palace as 'filthy'
Football Tracker: Gordon scores screamer as Newcastle stun City, Dortmund beating Darmstadt
Transfer News LIVE: Juventus keen on Henderson, Brighton closing in on Boca's Barco
Ali Carter reaches Masters semi-finals after toppling reigning champion Judd Trump

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings