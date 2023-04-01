Mick Schumacher should be in a race car not a simulator, says Toto Wolff

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Auto racing
  3. Canadian Grand Prix Formula 1
  4. Mick Schumacher should be in a race car not a simulator, says Toto Wolff
Mick Schumacher should be in a race car not a simulator, says Toto Wolff
Schumacher watches on at the Canadian Grand Prix
Schumacher watches on at the Canadian Grand Prix
Reuters
As a reserve driver, Mick Schumacher (24) is making contributions to Mercedes' push to challenge Red Bull, but team principal Toto Wolff said on Saturday that the son of Formula One great Michael Schumacher should be in a race car, not a simulator.

Let go by Haas at the end of last season, Schumacher found himself without a seat and taking a job with Mercedes as their reserve driver.

Schumacher won the Formula Two title in 2020 after joining the Ferrari young driver programme in 2019 and debuted with Ferrari-powered Haas in 2021.

But he struggled with the tailenders scoring just 12 points and a highest finish of sixth after 43 starts.

The son of a seven-times world champion came under considerable criticism for a lack of performance but has found a huge supporter in Wolff, who believes he was mishandled and unfairly judged at Haas.

"Every time we speak highly of him somebody feels to say something negative," Wolff told reporters after qualifying on Saturday for the Canadian Grand Prix. "Wherever I can speak highly and praise Mick that's what I am doing but in the end it is every team's authority to decide on their drivers.

"I think teams are missing out on Mick.

"I think he was burned last year.

Schumacher is currently the reserve driver for Mercedes
Reuters

"I believe whoever gets him will get a very good pilot."

That seat is not likely to open up at Mercedes for some time with the team having established George Russell as their driver of the future and seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton, reportedly close to signing a new deal with the team.

While positive reviews were rare during Schumacher's time with Haas the reports on the young German have been glowing coming out of the Mercedes camp have been glowing.

"First of all it is great to have a mature successful and experienced Formula One driver supporting us," said Wolff. "In the simulator, his feedback is a tremendous advantage.

"In some European grand prix having him in the simulator overnight and providing data for the Saturday is a super advantage for us.

"And if George or Lewis were to have a fish poisoning then we know we have a super guy that would drive the car well.

"As much as I like the situation for the benefit of the team I would every day of the week prefer Mick sits in a cockpit and actually races."

Mentions
Auto racingCanadian Grand Prix Formula 1Schumacher Mick
Related Articles
Charles Leclerc believes Ferrari are making their lives way too difficult
Verstappen on pole for Canadian Grand Prix after wet qualifying with Alonso on front row
Buzz and smiles growing after Mercedes tops Canada practice
Show more
Auto racing
Alpine reviewed procedures with Pierre Gasly after double penalty blow
Canadian Grand Prix practice lasts just five minutes due to technical issues
Fernando Alonso diplomatic about Canada chances while owner talks tough
Less pressure? Red Bull's Sergio Perez disagrees with team boss Christian Horner
Motor racing's all-female W Series goes into administration after halting 2022 season
Canadian GP preview: Verstappen poised to give Red Bull 100th win, Aston Martin confident
With potential alternatives, another year at Red Bull isn’t a given for Sergio Perez
Lawrence Stroll confident that both Aston Martin drivers can claim Canadian GP podium
Ferrari beat Toyota to win the 24 Hours of Le Mans for the first time in 58 years
Francesco Bagnaia leads Ducati clean sweep in MotoGP Italian Grand Prix
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Manchester United pushing for Mount, Spurs sign Kulusevski
Ukraine confirms it will play on in Euro 2024 qualifiers
New threads: Premier League and top European club kits for 2023/24
Egypt qualify for Africa Cup of Nations finals, Gambia and Guinea Bissau on the brink