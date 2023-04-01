Mercedes apologise to Russell as qualifying mistakes leave him 18th on the grid

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Auto racing
  3. Formula 1
  4. Mercedes apologise to Russell as qualifying mistakes leave him 18th on the grid
Mercedes apologise to Russell as qualifying mistakes leave him 18th on the grid
Mercedes' George Russell in action during practice
Mercedes' George Russell in action during practice
Reuters
Mercedes apologised to George Russell (25) on Saturday after a qualifying error left last year's Hungarian Grand Prix pole-sitter languishing 18th on the Formula One grid.

Russell was a casualty of a new format aimed at reducing the number of tyres transported to races, with drivers having to use hard compounds in the first phase, mediums in the second and then softs for the top 10.

The Briton was trying to create a space in a queue of cars for a final flying lap in the first phase but ended up losing out when rivals went past him at the final corner.

Teammate Lewis Hamilton qualified on pole position, the seven-time world champion's first since 2021.

"We made a mistake with George. We should have put him in a much better position on track and we've apologised to him for that," said team boss Toto Wolff.

"There's a gentleman's agreement that you don't overtake one another as time is running out. He had a number of cars move ahead of him though and that obviously screwed up his last lap."

George Russell before practice in Hungary
Reuters

Trackside engineering director Andrew Shovlin said the team had "let George down with how we handled his session".

"It wasn't good enough and we'll review and see how we can improve," said Shovlin.

"It's obviously very disappointing when we see the promise of the car and that he didn't get the opportunity to get a clean run in."

Russell said the car had felt great, but he was three-tenths down before he even got to turn one.

"Really disappointed because we didn't need to take so many risks...the car was more than quick enough to get through to Q2 or Q3," he added.

Russell said the so-called 'gentleman's agreement' was not an issue.

"You've all got to think about yourself at one point. There's just so many cars on track. I understand why some cars did it," he said.

"You had (Alfa Romeo's) Valtteri (Bottas) on a lap, got blocked by six cars. But we shouldn't have been there in the first place.

"If you don't do things right you'll get punished and we got punished for sure."

Mentions
Auto racingMotorsportFormula 1Hungarian Grand Prix Formula 1Russell GeorgeHamilton Lewis
Related Articles
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton fastest in final Hungarian Grand Prix practice
Max Verstappen armed with upgrades in pursuit of Hungarian triumph
Lewis Hamilton says his 104th pole position feels just as good as the first
Show more
Auto racing
Toyota's Rovanpera heading for a hat-trick of wins in Estonia, Neuville in second
Lewis Hamilton takes his first pole position in 33 races at Hungarian Grand Prix
Updated
Hamilton's new Mercedes contract 'emotionally done', says team boss Toto Wolff
Hungarian Grand Prix extends deal to stay on the F1 calendar until 2032
Toyota's world champion Kalle Rovanpera leads after first leg of Rally Estonia
Charles Leclerc leads Hungarian Grand Prix practice as Sergio Perez crashes
Red Bull boss Christian Horner hits back at Mercedes duo for cost cap comments
Drivers concerned at new tyre rules for qualifying ahead of Hungarian Grand Prix
OPINION: If he finds his form, a Ricciardo return to Red Bull is exactly what F1 needs
HulKENberg? Haas driver laughs off his Barbie movie look
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: PSG putting Mbappe up for sale? Aston Villa snap up Diaby
Lionel Messi scores stunning stoppage-time winner on Inter Miami debut
Zambia suffer second major injury blow ahead of World Cup debut against Japan
Alcaraz beats Goffin on Hopman Cup debut but Spain ultimately fall to Belgium

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |