Tim Goss and Alan Permane join Red Bull's rebranded Visa Cash App RB team

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Auto racing
  3. Formula 1
  4. Tim Goss and Alan Permane join Red Bull's rebranded Visa Cash App RB team
Tim Goss and Alan Permane join Red Bull's rebranded Visa Cash App RB team
Alan Permane while Renault Sporting Director in 2019
Alan Permane while Renault Sporting Director in 2019
Reuters
Red Bull's former AlphaTauri Formula 1 team, now renamed Visa Cash App RB, announced three top technical hires on Monday to help move Daniel Ricciardo (34) and Yuki Tsunoda (23) up the grid.

The Italy-based team said in a statement they had signed former Alpine sporting director Alan Permane, ex-FIA technical director Tim Goss and Guillaume Cattelani from Red Bull Technology.

Goss will join in October as chief technical officer while F1 veteran Permane takes the role of racing director with immediate effect and reports to new team principal Laurent Mekies who has replaced Franz Tost.

Permane, a stalwart at Alpine's Enstone factory since the title-winning days of Benetton and Renault, left the Renault-owned team last July in a major shake-up.

Cattelani has joined as deputy technical director with a focus on aerodynamics, vehicle performance and technology and will work with technical director Jody Egginton.

"These appointments represent a strong step forward for Visa Cash App RB," said new CEO Peter Bayer.

"The appointments of Guillaume and Alan will boost capability in the design and development of our cars and in performance at the track.

"Then, with Tim’s arrival in October, we will have put in place the key elements of a structure designed to take us on the next phase of our journey and ensure the long-term success of the team."

AlphaTauri finished last season eighth out of the 10 teams but hope to move up the field with closer ties, as far as the rules permit, with reigning champions Red Bull.

"Guillaume’s focus on aerodynamics and vehicle dynamics will allow us to hone and develop this year’s car and add capability going forward," said Egginton.

"While Tim’s arrival will absolutely give us the structure we need to create cars that will elevate the team’s performance even further in the coming years."

Mentions
Auto racingRicciardo DanielTsunoda YukiFormula 1Motorsport
Related Articles
Formula 1: The Grands Prix Max Verstappen did not win in 2023
2024 Formula 1 season: Everything you need to know
Formula 1 driver Charles Leclerc signs new multi-season contract with Ferrari
Show more
Auto racing
Thierry Neuville beats Sebastien Ogier to win Monte Carlo season-opener
Thierry Neuville and Sebastien Ogier seconds apart in season-opening Monte Carlo duel
Lando Norris signs multi-year extension with McLaren F1 team
Eight-time world champion Ogier chasing record 10th Monte Carlo win as new season starts
F1's Madrid move fuelled by net zero goal and big city glamour
Spanish Grand Prix moving from Barcelona to Madrid in 2026
Spanish driver Carlos Sainz wins Dakar Rally for fourth time to become oldest winner
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Deadline Day looms as PSG chase Guimaraes, Soyuncu seals Fener move
Football Tracker: D.R. Congo send Egypt home after dramatic clash, Atletico beat Valencia
D.R. Congo dump Egypt out of AFCON after dramatic penalty shootout
Head coach Amir Abdou’s Midas touch takes Mauritania on history-making run

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings